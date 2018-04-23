SURAT, INDIA – 23, April 2018

Greencom Ebizzinfotech a main programming organization today propelled another application for android platform into their portfolio named Auto Add Logo Copyright with Text on Camera Photos after the accomplishment of Auto Stamper.

Auto Logo Stamper is a free application to include watermark stamps the photographs caught from your default worked in camera.

Some extraordinary highlights of this application incorporates,

➺ Adjustable Font Size

➺ Changeable Font Colors

➺ Varieties of Font Style

➺ Flexible Font Position

This highlights makes this application a rounder in its classification.

You can even include watermark logo in two ways,

◇ Image Watermarking – Add Logo to photograph

◇ Combined Watermarking-Add Text alongside Logo

“Watermarking logo is a current pattern that is for the most part utilized for individual and expert utilize. We made this application to give a simple to use understanding.” – Said Suresh Kalathiya, CEO Ebizz Infotech.

Few more applications are scheduled our sources revealed.