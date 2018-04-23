Dr. Alex Wardian, DDS Joins Meadowdale Dental Clinic

Meadowdale Dental Clinic is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Alex Wardian, DDS to its experienced team.

The Seattle area dentist brings with him several years’ worth of experience helping patients with their oral health needs. A Spokane native, he is a graduate of the University of Washington Dental School.

Patients compliment Dr. Wardian for putting them at ease and reducing the anxiety many feel while visiting the dentist. He joins Dr. Lois Lee.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Wardian to our dedicated dental practice,” said Dr. Lee. “He shares our passion for providing gentle, comprehensive dentistry in a friendly, warm environment.”

Meadowdale strives to provide patients with high-quality dental care. Team members understand how oral health impacts people’s psychological sense of well-being and the role it plays in their quality of life.

The clinic strives to be welcoming while investing in technologies such as digital low-dose radiation and intraoral photography that allow team members to provide better care to patients.

Meadowdale’s dentists enjoy caring for patients of all ages and focus as much on teeth as on building strong relationships with the people who trust Meadowdale for their care.

“We invite you to bring your entire family to our office for a comfortable and genuine dental experience,” Dr. Lee said.

Meadowdale Dental Clinic is located in Lynnwood and serves the communities of Everett, Marysville, Redmond, Shoreline, Bothell, Edmonds and neighboring areas. The clinic offers a wide range of dental services.

For more information, visit its website at http://meadowdaledc.com or call 425-742-9609.

CONTACT:

Dr. Lois Lee

Company: Meadowdale Dental Clinic

Address: 6206 168th St. SW #C, Lynnwood, WA 98037

Phone: 425.742.9609

Website: http://meadowdaledc.com