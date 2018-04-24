Best GPs and Health Professional in Sydney – Olympus Health Group

Are you looking for Family Medical Health Care Center in Sydney? If theanswer is yes, then you should first look over the internet, here you can find basic details, review, and some useful information. A family medicalhealthcarecentreor community health centre is one of a network of clinics staffed by a group of general practitioners, and nurses providing healthcare services to people in a certain area in Sydney. Typicalservices covered are family practice& dental care, but some clinics have expanded greatly& can include internal medicine, pediatric, women’s care, family planning, pharmacy, optometry, laboratory testing, and more. It is the place which provides the highest quality clinical care to the patients.

The Olympus Health/Medical Centre Sydney is an innovative, passionate, and superior provider of facilities & services to healthcare professionals who offer unparalleled quality, healthcare services, and value of the Australian population.

Olympus Health Centre/Group aims to differentiate itself in four key areas:

 Patient

They offer access to the highest quality healthcare practitioners, who provide exemplary care in addition to first class customer service from supporting staff.

 Doctors and Health Care Practitioners

All have the ability to contribute to the operations, and clinical outcomes of the practice, whilst ensuring a flexible engagement model that provides financial &non-financial rewards.

 People

Olympus aspires to recruit & retain the best people, and they will be valued & respected whilst being provided with a safe, and enjoyable environment in which to work, where passion is the norm.

 Innovation

People will constantly be encouraged to ‘think outside the box’, to push the envelope of how quality care is delivered. The Olympus Health Group wishes to be at the forefront of innovation in Australia.

Olympus Family Medical Centre in Sydney uniquely offer to patients the convenience of appointments as well as a walk-in immediate care service.Based on the needs of the communities in which they provide the following services, but not limited to;

• Family Medicine

• Women’s Health

• Men’s Health

• Occupational and Corporate Health

• Sports Medicine

• Skin Cancer Checks

• Chronic Disease Management

• Preventative Medicine and Health Checks

• Vaccinations

• Travel Medicine

• On-site Nurse

• On-site Pathology Collection

Olympus Family Medical Group, specialists consult from a range of medical centers throughout Sydney. You can book your initial assessment appointment through the online booking form on thewebsite.

Olympus offers a wide range of health services including Medical, Physiotherapy, Oral and Maxillofacial care, Stem Cell Therapy and Psychology services, and provides expert care for its patients via a team of doctors, specialists and Bulk Billing GP in Sydney who are the best in their field.

Contact Us

Alternatively, please call or email:

Phone: 1800 MYCLINIC (1800 692 546)

Email: appointments@olympushealthgroup.com.au