Database Workbench 5.4.2 released

2018-03-05 – Upscene Productions is proud to announce the availability of the next version of the popular multi-DBMS development tool:

Database Workbench 5.4.2

This release includes support for MySQL 5.7 and Azure, MariaDB 10.1 and 10.2, PostgreSQL 10. It also includes small features and bugfixes.

Database Workbench 5 comes in multiple editions with different pricing models, there’s always a version that suits you!

Click here for the list of changes: http://www.upscene.com/go/?go=tracker&v=5.4.x&id=12

For more information, see What’s new in Database Workbench 5: http://www.upscene.com/database_workbench/whatsnew

Database Workbench supports MySQL, MariaDB, Firebird, Oracle, MS SQL Server, SQL Anywhere, NexusDB, PostgreSQL and InterBase, comes in multiple editions and is licensed based on selectable modules.

It includes tools for database design, database maintenance, testing, data transfer, data import & export, database migration, database compare and numerous other tools.

About Database Workbench

Database Workbench is a database developer tool, over 13 years in the making and is being used by thousands of developers across the globe who have come to rely on it every day. From database design, implementation, to testing and debugging, it will aid you in your daily database work. Find more at http://www.upscene.com/database_workbench

About Upscene Productions

Based in The Netherlands, Europe, this small but dedicated company has been providing database developers with useful tools for over 15 years. Slowly expanding the product portfolio and gaining recognition amongst InterBase and Firebird database developers, they now offer tools for a whole range of database systems, including Oracle and Microsoft SQL Server.