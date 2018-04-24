Dual Feature Gurin Ceramic-Tourmaline Hair Straightener now at 20% Discount

Gurin makes the dual benefit of Ceramic-Tourmaline into a triple one with 20% discount on its Flat Iron Hair Straighteners. Market demand has increased following the increased quality standards with the competitive pricing. It has gained distinction from most due its dual material of Ceramic and Tourmaline.

Gurin Hair Straighteners offer a 1″ thick plate suitable for both long and short hair. It has an attractive temperature range from 240F to 450F (1200C to 2200C) which suits all hair type and helps you attain desirable hair. The design and handling help you to straighten, curl and flip your hair with ease.