Among the most successful, mid-tier luxury watches, the Hamilton Khaki Aviation Pilot Pioneer Chrono Quartz H76512733 Men’s Watch is a remarkable piece exhibiting a great build quality and style that makes it appropriate for the high-speed times, whether it is on the grounds or in the air. Apart from that, the Hamilton Khaki Aviation Pilot Pioneer Chrono Quartz H76512733 Men’s Watch boasts of a versatile design that works very well whether you want to dress up or down. This Swiss Chronograph comes with a genuine military heritage, so it is a great watch for them looking for a piece of wearable history.

Hamilton draws its inspiration from none else but from their own archives and creates the models anew, in compliance with the demands of the modern times. The Hamilton Khaki Aviation Pilot Pioneer Chrono Quartz H76512733 Men’s Watch, in the same way, interprets an old design under a new light, taking only that much absolutely required to preserve an authentic look. Only that it is bit larger this time and it makes the Hamilton Khaki Aviation Pilot Pioneer Chrono Quartz H76512733 Men’s Watch look cooler than its predecessor, an obscure military issue.

The overall the design of the Hamilton Khaki Aviation Pilot Pioneer Chrono Quartz H76512733 Men’s Watch is very successful. It is fun to wear and seemingly, should age well. It’s clean and classic in a most refreshing way, which is its uniqueness and it keeps things interesting enough to keep your attention for a long, long time.

The Super-Luminova hands of the Hamilton Khaki Aviation Pilot Pioneer Chrono Quartz H76512733 Men’s Watch make it perfectly readable. The watch has an added platform at the side of its case upon which, the crown and the pushers are mounted; it makes it the shape of the watch somewhat asymmetric but imparts it a strong presence. The asymmetry is also present in its dial layout; the 9 and 6’o clock sub-dials being the reasons. It’s a nice break from the monotonous, 3-eye chronograph layout we usually come across.

The Caliber G10.211 quartz movement inside the Hamilton Khaki Aviation Pilot Pioneer Chrono Quartz H76512733 Men’s Watch belongs to ETA’s Fashion Line; are removable and are built on a synthetic base, reducing weight and enhancing durability. It is an entry-level movement but still incorporates the exclusive embedded technologies (PreciDrive and/or PowerDrive) from ETA.

A simple and utilitarian watch with a pretty straightforward design, the Hamilton Mens Watch are a fitting choice for the no-nonsense spirit who admires good taste and a retro feel.

