Beyond Spots & Dots Wins a Best in Category and a Silver Horizon Interactive Award

Beyond Spots & Dots Wins Two Horizon Interactive Awards at the 16th Annual Horizon Interactive Media Award Competition.

Pittsburgh, PA, April 25, 2018 /PressReleasePing/ – Beyond Spots & Dots earned recognition for excellence, creativity and functionality at the 16th Annual Horizon Interactive Media Award Competition. The integrated, full-service advertising agency earned a Best in Category award in the Websites: Advocacy & Nonprofit category for the creation of LHCscouting.org website. The agency also earned a Silver award in the Websites: Corporate & B2B category for the redesign of MasonColor.com website. Award classifications consisted of Bronze, Silver, Gold, Best in Category and Best in Show.

“We are very proud of our creative and digital teams for their innovation, critical thinking, creativity and teamwork through these client website builds. They truly are experts in their fields, and these awards reflect the quality of their work. This international awards competition acknowledges excellence, and we are honored to have been recognized” said Andreas Beck, CEO of Beyond Spots & Dots.

The Horizon Interactive Awards competition was judged by a panel of international industry professionals who reviewed over 1,000 entries from 16 countries and 36 US states. Each entry was judged based on effectiveness of a solution, technical merit, communication of message, overall graphic design, user experience, and the creativity and originality of the solution. Visit horizoninteractiveawards.com for the full list of Horizon Interactive Awards.

At Beyond Spots & Dots, blending creativity, content and functionality to create practical, innovative and aesthetically pleasing solutions for clients is an everyday practice. For more information about Beyond Spots & Dots, please visit www.beyondspotsanddots.com.

About the Horizon Interactive Awards

In its 16th year, the Horizon Interactive Awards was created to recognize excellence in interactive media production worldwide. Since 2001, the competition has received tens of thousands of entries from many countries around the world and nearly all 50 US States. Each year, those entries are narrowed down to the “best of the best” to be recognized and promoted on an international stage for their excellence. The judging process involves a blend of the Horizon Interactive Awards advisory panel and an international panel of volunteer judges consisting of industry professionals. Winning entries have been dubbed the “best of the best” in the interactive media industry.

About Beyond Spots & Dots

Established in 2006, Beyond Spots & Dots is a full-service advertising agency in Pittsburgh, PA and Columbus, OH dedicated to planning, creating and managing advertising, marketing, public relations, branding and digital for clients. Agency services range from digital advertising, programmatic tactics, social media, web development and SEO to traditional media buying, market research, copywriting, brand development and video production. Visit BeyondSpotsAndDots.com to learn how to increase your company’s share of voice.

