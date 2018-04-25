Christmas Designers Announce Early Christmas Offers on Select Products

Pompano Beach, FL ( webnewswire.com ) April 25, 2018 – Yuletide cheer is not far away for Christmas enthusiasts planning on preparing for the festivities early. To cater to these early shoppers, Christmas Designers has announced early Christmas offers on a number of their products.

Users can save up to 35% on incandescent Christmas lights, 50% on white conical lights, and 50% off on C9 Christmas lights. There are offers on more Christmas decorations, like trees, wreaths, garlands, side enhancers, ornaments and other decorations as well. Besides Christmas decorations, there are also offers on patio lighting products.

“As a major part of our business revolves around commercial Christmas installations, we source quality products that are designed to light up the occasion. The quality of our products much better than those sold in standard retail stores,” says a spokesperson for Christmas Designers. Their products have been reviewed by popular websites like theweethome.com and on television shows like Good Morning America, on ABC News.

While the company has long worked in the commercial Christmas decorations business, they have only recently turned their eye to the residential decorating space. The company now has a huge inventory of residential Christmas display products, like silhouettes, 3D displays, pre-lit and unlit garlands, sprays, lights, and more.

“Buying Christmas decorations early has its advantages. Some Christmas enthusiasts begin shopping as early as January. Besides discounted prices, there’s the advantage of having more time to make sure your holiday is perfect. Our products easy to return and reorder as well,” adds the spokesperson.

About Christmas Designers:

Christmas Designers was founded in 1979 by Dorice Long and her sons. The company initially sold its Christmas supplies from a rented truck and eventually moved to be a key supplier for commercial installations. They are one of the largest suppliers of pro quality Christmas lights and decorations for commercial and residential customers around the world.

To learn more, visit https://www.christmasdesigners.com

