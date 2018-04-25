Hardy Sandhu kicked off Sanskriti Fest 2018 for Tula’s Institute

Tula’s Institute, a visionary group of institutions based out of Dehradun, recognized for imparting exemplary education in the field of Engineering and Management, welcomed the new educational year with its much awaited annual fest, Sanskriti 2018. Held on the 21stand 22nd April, “Sanskriti-18”, the two-day event is organized annually and is a platform, where Tulaites and students from different colleges showcase their talent in diverse cultural field.

Tula’s Institute has maintained a delicate balance between quality education and extracurricular activities,since inception. Sanskriti 2018 has cemented this conviction to a grander level. Theprevious two versions of Sanskriti were heralded as a breath of fresh air in the serene environs of Dehradun, and this year will be no less than a spectacle, to watch out for. The details of the event are as follows-

Day 1: Celebrity Night for Tula’s Institute with a sensational performance by the man who has stolen many hearts with his immaculate voice- ‘Hardy Sandhu’

Day 2: Cultural Competition followed by distribution of exciting cash prizes and certificates

Ms. Silky Jain, Executive Director at Tula’s Institute said, “Sanskriti 2018 is a platform to enliven one’s thoughts and beliefs to lead them away from the everyday nuances and mundane routine. It is the culmination of music, dance, comedy acts and theatre to put to test the intellectual, artistic and creative skills of the aspiring students across the country. This is a platform where every person gets a chance to showcase its talent and compete among colleges while basking in the cultural heritage, spirit and enigma of the serene environment of Dehradun.”

The zeal and enthusiasm showcased by the students show the level of competitiveness amidst the current generation, which proves that they know how to let loose their talent, while bedazzling the judges with their scintillating performances.