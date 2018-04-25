Sphere Agency Covers Creative and Strategic Aspects of Brand Strategy

Effective branding is a result of a creative and authentic representation of a business. To help companies stand out from the competition, Sphere Agency in Australia offers creative and strategic branding services.

[Melbourne, 25/4/2018] – Effective branding accurately reflects a company’s vision while successfully harnessing creative elements, experts claim. According to a 2016 study published by the Canadian Center of Science and Education, brand image plays an important role in the consumers’ perception of a company’s product or service, affecting buying decisions and product patronage.

Consumer Perceptions Towards Brand Image and Advertising

Establishing a great relationship with consumers helps businesses understand the needs and demands of the audience, the 2016 study explained. These relationships allow companies to come up with effective advertising strategies that resonate with their target market.

The study added that companies rely on the consumers’ ability to manage their emotions in coming up with a positive brand image and building customer loyalty. But despite the efforts of projecting a positive image, consumers can sense false tones and inauthenticity, which negatively affects the company’s sales and reputation in the long run.

Integrating Creativity into Branding

Integrating creativity into a branding strategy effectively catches the audience’s attention while presenting the company’s values and visions in an interesting way. In the aforementioned study, creativity was found to be one of the strongest factors that affect the success of advertising, marketing and branding.

Sphere Agency in Australia offers brand strategy services that focus on both strategic and creative aspects of branding. By capturing the essence of a product or service, Sphere Agency elevates a brand from its competitors and nurtures customer loyalty. The company’s core team of designers works with clients throughout the entire process of creating visual identity, brand image colour palettes and other essential branding elements.

About Sphere Agency

Sphere Agency is an integrated advertising agency based in Australia that offers innovative and powerful marketing strategies. The team has worked with McDonald’s, Cha Time, Kate Spade, Skechers and Victoria’s Secret. Apart from branding strategies, Sphere Agency also specialises in digital production, online marketing and brand funded content and entertainment.

To learn more about the company, visit http://www.thesphereagency.com.au/.