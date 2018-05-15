Automotive Connectors Market : New Business Opportunities & Investment Research Report 2017-2023

Study on Automotive Connectors Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global Market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Automotive Connectors Market by application(engine cooling system, fuel and emission control, interiors)by system (sealed and unsealed connector system) by connection (wire to board connection), by vehicle (commercial, electric, passenger car) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Automotive Connectors over the period of 2017 to 2023.According to report the global automotive connectors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global automotive connectors market covers segments such as application, system type, connection type and vehicle type. The application segments include engine control and cooling system, fuel and emission control, body control and interiors, safety and security, infotainment and others. On the basis of system type the global automotive connectors market is categorized into sealed connector system and unsealed connector system. Furthermore, on the basis of connection type the automotive connectors market is segmented as wire to board connection, wire to wire connection and board to board connection. On the basis of vehicle type the automotive connectors market is segmented as commercial vehicle, electric vehicles and passenger car.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global automotive connectors market such as, Yazaki Corporation, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Amphenol Corporation, Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Ltd., TE Connectivity, Delphi Automotive, Molex Incorporated, JST Mfg. Co., Ltd., Foxconn Technology Group, and Hirose Electric Co., Ltd.o., Ltd.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global automotive connectors market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of Automotive connectors market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the automotive connectors market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the automotive connectors market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Browse Detailed Description and Company Mentioned in this Report @

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/automotive/global_automotive_connectors_market

Table of Contents:

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Automotive Connectors Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.4 Challenges

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Automotive Connectors Market

4. Global Automotive Connectors Market by Application 2017 – 2023

4.1 Engine Control and Cooling System

4.2 Fuel and Emission Control

4.3 Body Control and Interiors

4.4 Safety and Security

4.5 Infotainment

4.6 Others

5. Global Automotive Connectors Market by System Type 2017 – 2023

5.1 Sealed Connector System

5.2 Unsealed Connector System

6. Global Automotive Connectors Market by Connection Type 2017 – 2023

6.1 Wire to Board Connection

6.2 Wire to Wire Connection

6.3 Board to Board Connection

7. Global Automotive Connectors Market by Vehicle Type 2017 – 2023

7.1 Commercial Vehicle

7.2 Electric Vehicles

7.3 Passenger Car

8. Global Automotive Connectors Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

8.1 North America

8.1.1 North America Automotive Connectors Market by Application

8.1.2 North America Automotive Connectors Market by System Type

8.1.3 North America Automotive Connectors Market by Connection Type

8.1.4 North America Automotive Connectors Market by Vehicle Type

8.1.5 North America Automotive Connectors Market by Country

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Europe Automotive Connectors Market by Application

8.2.2 Europe Automotive Connectors Market by System Type

8.2.3 Europe Automotive Connectors Market by Connection Type

8.2.4 Europe Automotive Connectors Market by Vehicle Type

8.2.5 Europe Automotive Connectors Market by Country

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Connectors Market by Application

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Connectors Market by System Type

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Connectors Market by Connection Type

8.3.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Connectors Market by Vehicle Type

8.3.5 Asia-Pacific Automotive Connectors Market by Country

8.4 RoW

8.4.1 RoW Automotive Connectors Market by Application

8.4.2 RoW Automotive Connectors Market by System Type

8.4.3 RoW Automotive Connectors Market by Connection Type

8.4.4 RoW Automotive Connectors Market by Vehicle Type

8.4.5 RoW Automotive Connectors Market by Sub-region

9. Companies Covered

9.1 Yazaki Corporation

9.2 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

9.3 Amphenol Corporation

9.4 Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Ltd.

9.5 TE Connectivity

9.6 Delphi Automotive

9.7 Molex Incorporated

9.8 JST Mfg. Co., Ltd.

9.9 Foxconn Technology Group

9.10 Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd

Enquire about this Premium Report @https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/automotive/global_automotive_connectors_market