Military Night Vision Device Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2023

Military night vision devices are beneficial in enhancing the ability to see in dark using different types of technologies. These optoelectronic devices tend to extend the perception of the human eye by making high resolution images. Various types of applications for military night vision devices, such as surveillance and navigation, are used to identify targets in situations which involve poor visibility levels. The growing need for a modern army to operate at night and during poor visibility conditions has led to the numerous technological advances in military night vision devices. Therefore, significant investment has been made in the development of military night vision devices, the market for which would witness a formidable growth during the forecast period. However, the current budget cuts in the U.S. and major countries in Europe diminished the procurement of night vision devices, as they are highly priced. This becomes the major restraint of the market.

Moreover, the changing nature of warfare will affect the military night vision device market. For instance, the rapid improvements in technology evolved from the generation 0 to generation 3+. Generation 0 military night vision devices were big in size, heavyweight, and relied on a large power supply. Generation 1 military night vision devices relied on ambient light, whereas, the generation 2 military night vision devices are comprised of binoculars, spotters, and riflescopes. Generation 3 offered the best resolution due to the presence of photocathode, which is made of gallium arsenide. The generation 3+ comprises automated gated power supply and thinned ion barrier, thus, resulting in less image noise and ability to operate in luminous environment.

FLIR Systems (U.S.),

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel),

L3 Technologies Inc. (U.S.),

Rockwell Collins Inc. (U.S.),

Thales Group (France),

BAE Systems (U.K),

American Technologies Network Corp. (U.S.),

Harris Corporation (U.S.),

Bharat Electronics Limited (India), Meopta – optika, s.r.o. (Czech Republic), and Newcon Optik (Canada)

The primary goal for military night vision device is to detect targets during the total darkness. The increased need for emergence of night devices with thermal imaging, development of lightweight military night vision devices, and wireless technology associated with night vision goggles will enable manufacturers to improve the quality of military night vision devices. The factors responsible for the growth of global military night vision device market are growing concern for national security, cheaper devices when compared to thermal imaging devices, increasing demand for continuous innovation in technology, and rising adoption of military night vision device by the military and defense sectors.

The global military night vision device market is segmented based on device type, technology, application, and region. Based on device type, the camera is widely used and comprises the largest share in the market. Based on technology, thermal imaging has the largest demand in the military night vision device market during the forecast period due to rise in the capabilities of soldiers in acquiring and engaging targets. Based on application, surveillance is expected to have the largest demand in the military night vision device market during the forecast period. The surveillance devices are used on a large-scale to detect suspicious movements at night.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America region is expected to dominate the market in future, due to the presence of a large number of vendors and high scale deployment of night vision camera in various applications. Asia Pacific region is second to the North America region in the global military night vision device market due to constant upgrades in technology as well as an increase in the use of military night vision devices for civil and commercial applications. Thus, the global military night vision device market is estimated to witness a CAGR of approximately 9% from 2018 to 2023.

The report for Global Military Night Vision Device Market of Market Research Future comprises extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance.