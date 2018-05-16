Deep Learning Market to reach a market size of $256.2 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Deep Learning Market, published by KBV research, the Global Deep Learning Market size is expected to reach $256.2 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 31% CAGR during the forecast period.
The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years. The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations.
KBV Cardinal Matrix – Deep Learning Market
Deep Learning Market Size
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Deep Learning Software Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 37.6 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 37.9% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Deep Learning Hardware Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 45.6% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Deep Learning Services Market.Source: KBV Research Analysis, Company Publications and Secondary Research
The Security market holds the largest market share in Global Deep Learning Market by End User in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Healthcare market is expected to witness a CAGR of 39.4% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Retail market is expected to witness a CAGR of 39.3% during (2017 – 2023).
The Image Recognition market holds the largest market share in Global Deep Learning Market by Application in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 38.8 % during the forecast period. The Signal Recognition market is expected to witness a CAGR of 39.4% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Data Mining market would garner market value of $3,930.8 million by 2023.
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Deep Learning Market have been discussed in the report with the competition analysis and elaborated company profiles of Amazon.com, Inc. (Amazon Web Services), Google, Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Micron Technology, Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, Nvidia Corporation, and Sensory, Inc.
Global Deep Learning Market Size Segmentation
By Type
Software
Hardware
Services
Professional
Managed
By End User
Security
Marketing
Healthcare
Retail
Manufacturing
Automotive
Agriculture
Others
By Application
Image Recognition
Signal Recognition
Data Mining
Others
By Geography
North America Deep Learning Market
US Deep Learning Market
Canada Deep Learning Market
Mexico Deep Learning Market
Rest of Global Deep Learning Market
Europe Deep Learning Market
Germany Deep Learning Market
UK Deep Learning Market
France Deep Learning Market
Russia Deep Learning Market
Spain Deep Learning Market
Italy Deep Learning Market
Rest of Europe Deep Learning Market
Asia Pacific Deep Learning Market
China Deep Learning Market
Japan Deep Learning Market
India Deep Learning Market
South Korea Deep Learning Market
Singapore Deep Learning Market
Malaysia Deep Learning Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Deep Learning Market
LAMEA Deep Learning Market
Brazil Deep Learning Market
Argentina Deep Learning Market
UAE Deep Learning Market
Saudi Arabia Deep Learning Market
South Africa Deep Learning Market
Nigeria Deep Learning Market
Rest of LAMEA Deep Learning Market
Companies Profiled
com, Inc. (Amazon Web Services)
Google, Inc.
IBM Corporation
Intel Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Micron Technology, Inc.
Qualcomm Incorporated
Nvidia Corporation
Sensory, Inc.
