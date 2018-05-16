Fabriclore.com launches Indian Handloom Dupattas, Stoles & Unstitched Suits

India’s Largest and Most Loved Online Fabric Store, Fabriclore.com launches a select variety of Fabric Accessories and Suits, enfolded in rich Indian Handloom Heritage and Culture. After exploring the weaves across various towns, modishly curating fabrics, developing their own custom design-crossovers and gathering so much love from across the country and even overseas, Fabriclore is now spreading their wings wide-open, bringing all ethnic and fusion wardrobe essentials at one single platform i.e Fabriclore.com.

The collection displays an assortment of various Indian Handloom Textile done on Cottons, Linens and an exquisite variety of Silks like Modal, Mashru, Kela, Gajji, Tussar, Chanderi, Taffeta; while also covering contemporary fabrics like Chiffon, Rayon, Georgette, Crepe and more.With crafts and materials skillfully designed into flowy dupattas, chic stoles and traditional unstitched suits, the customers ought to fall in love with their collection.

On the launch Mr. Sandeep Sharma, Director, Fabriclore.com, says “Ever since we started Fabriclore.com, back in 2016, the idea has always been to be a one-stop shop for Indian Handloom & Contemporary fabrics.Having done that, we realized fabric accessories and matching options were crucial to make the online fabric shopping experience hassle-free for our customers. Keeping our customer’s wishes in mind, we travelled across various towns and cities to curate stand-out dupattas and stoles, and got a customized variety of hand-block unstitched suits.”

The New collection is as follows:

Dupattas

Fabriclore’s Dupatta Collection showcases a carnival of Indian Handloom Crafts like Ajrak, Banarasi, Bandhani, Batik, Dabu, Embroidery, Hand Block, Ikat, Indigo, Tie & Dye, Kalamkari, Kashish,done on a variety of fabrics like Cotton, Chiffon, Crepe and more than ten kinds of Heritage Silks, with Chanderi, Kela, Dupioni, Gajji, Chanderi being a few of them. Accentuated with tassels, pom-poms and traditional Zari work, their collection has a piece for festive occasions as well as casual outings.

Price starting from Rs 445

Stoles

The collection exhibits chic, minimalist designs,hand-woven in an array of soft and soothing fabric materials like Bhagalpuri Tussar Silk, Linen, Chanderi Silk, Cotton and Viscose. Dipped in summer-ish and soft shades of off-white, pink, lemon yellow, teal and more, their collection provides a perfect match for all kinds of ethnic, fusion as well as western ensembles.

Price starting from Rs 399

Unstitched Suits

The collection boasts of traditional Hand-block designs done on Cotton, Chanderi and Kota Doria fabrics. With motifs ranging from paisleys, bootis, Mughal florals, swirls, Warli patterns, Batik designs, dappled on shirt length fabrics, bottoms and complementing Chiffon, Kota Doria and Chanderi Silk Dupattas, dipped and dyed in bright summery hues and tints, one surely has a huge variety to shop from!

Price starting from Rs 1299