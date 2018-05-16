Food Container Market – Detailed Study Analysis and Forecast by 2024

Food Container Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Food Container Market by product (flexible packaging, glass, metal, paperboard, rigid packaging and bags and pouches), application (bakery products, dairy goods, fruits & vegetables, grain mill products, meat processed pro ducts) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Food Container Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2018 to 2024.According to report the global food container market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Segment Covered

The report on global food container market covers segments such as, product and application. On the basis of product the global food container market is categorized into flexible packaging, glass, metal, paperboard, rigid packaging and bags and pouches. On the basis of application the global food container market is categorized into bakery products, dairy goods, fruits & vegetables, grain mill products, meat processed products and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global food container market such as, Ardagh Group, Berry Plastics Corporation, Bemis, Caraustar Industries Incorporated, Crown Holdings Incorporated, Evergreen Packaging, Graham Packaging Company Incorporated, Silgan Holdings, Owens-Illinois Group Incorporated, Plastipak Holdings Incorporated and Packaging Dynamics Corporation.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global food container market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of food container market.Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the food container market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the food container market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

