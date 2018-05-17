Glass Container Market Global Segmentation and Major key Players Analysis 2023

Glass is a recyclable material manufactured with raw materials that include sand, limestone, soda ash and other ingredients. Glass containers are made using processes such as blow-blow, press and blow, and narrow neck press blow (NNPB) – a recent innovation in glass manufacturing industry.

Glass is an unbeatable option as a packaging material supported by its superior attributes of sterility, reusability, chemical stability, durability, non-permeability and malleability. It is also hygienic, eco-friendly, and aesthetically pleasing. Key applications areas for this evergreen rigid packaging type include beverages, food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetic, and chemicals. The growth in the market is driven by the rising consumption of alcoholic beverages and the increasing sales of beauty and personal care products in the emerging markets. Other important growth drivers include rising demand for healthy, ethnic and organic food products, and increasing emphasis on using eco-friendly recyclable material. With an unlimited recyclable life, glass ranks high on the parameters laid down for the environmental most desired packaging type. For every ton of recycled glass, a ton of natural resources are saved, while reducing carbon dioxide emission by a ton with every six tons of container glass recycled.

The global glass container market is greatly influenced by the alcoholic beverages industry as a majority of manufacturers market alcoholic drinks packed in glass bottles. Alcoholic beverage is a large application segment of glass containers, accounting for a high market share in terms of volume as compared to other end-use applications. The beverage packaging segment is witnessing significant gain in market share owing to the aesthetic appearance that can be achieved by the use of glass in container manufacturing and also its transparent nature, which allows the manufacturer to showcase the premium quality of the product inside. Glass, being a versatile material in container manufacturing, preserves the original taste of the drink inside without altering its taste or quality. Glass containers are available in the market in a variety of colors, shapes and sizes according to the prevailing demand.

Glass container industry is undergoing tremendous innovative changes to be more sustainable and customer preferable. As such, light weighting of glass bottles has become a focal point in the industry and as a result, glass bottles have become light by 50% as compared to past few years. Light weighting aids in decreasing the logistics costs and thus, manufacturers of glass containers are focusing on the same.

Global glass container market has been segmented based on product type, end-use, and region. Glass bottles in product type segment have demarcated the packaging world by becoming sought-after containers for beverages and other fluids. Ranging from sodas to wines, glass bottles have been extensively used as containers in the food and beverage industry. Their presence is also identified by increasing preference of pharmaceutical manufacturers toward glass bottle packaging. By end-use, the growth of the beverage packaging segment is expected to rise further due to rising demand from consumers for pure, green and sustainable packaging for beverages. Glass remains chemically inert and pure on contact with many substances. This amazing property makes it safe for use in beverages packaging. Glass containers never deteriorate, fade, or stain the product inside, in fact, the product remains safe for longer durations. Owing to these characteristics, glass containers are preferred alternatives to plastic and metal containers for sustainable packaging.

The glass container industry is expected to have a huge number of new entrants over the forecast period owing to continuous developments in construction industry coupled with growing consumer preferences for high security features. The market is also expected to have high expansion activities by multinationals and well-established companies. Mergers and acquisition activities are expected to be seen over the forecast period.

The global glass container market is expected to grow at ~ 5% CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Glass container Market

The growth of glass container market is driven by various factors in regions across the globe. Growth in alcoholic drinks consumption across Asia Pacific countries such as India and China will be the major growth driver of this market. Increasing healthcare spending across the world will further augment the demand for glass containers. Asia Pacific dominated the glass containers market in 2015. The growing consumption of alcoholic beverage drives the market in the region. Followed by Asia Pacific, Europe is the second largest market. The demand for containers in Europe is mainly driven by the East European countries such as Turkey, and Russia. In Germany, the increasing consumption of beer is the key driver of glass packaging. Furthermore, the aging population of the nation fuels the market for pharmaceutical packaging.

Key Players

The key players of global glass container market are Amcor Limited (Australia), Owens-Illinois Inc. (U.S.), Central Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan), BA Vidro, S.A. (Portugal), VIDRALA (Spain), Ardagh Group S.A. (Luxembourg), Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Limited. (India), Vitro, S.A.B de C.V. (Mexico), Consol Glass (Pty) Ltd. (South Africa) and Frigoglass (Greece)

Browse Full Report@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/glass-container-market-5144