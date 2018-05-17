Launch of European Journal of Sciences (EJS) & European Journal of Social Sciences (EJSS) by Dr. Umesh Prasad

Tadworth, Surrey, United Kingdom, After the successful launch of Scientific European® (a popular science magazine) early this year, UK Education Consultancy Services Ltd announced the release of the premiere issues of research journals European Journal of Sciences (EJS)® & European Journal of Social Sciences (EJSS)®.

While the magazine Scientific European® is geared towards general audience who are interested in science and technology to make them aware of advances in the scientific fields, the new journals European Journal of Sciences (EJS)® & European Journal of Social Sciences (EJSS)® will disseminate primary research to academic and scientific community after evaluation by the peers.

European Journal of Sciences (EJS)® [ISSN 2516-8169 (Online)|ISSN 2516-8150 (Print)] aims to report original scientific research of significance to scientific community through proper evaluation of the findings. This covers all areas of sciences including but not limited to physical sciences, biological sciences, chemical sciences, mathematical sciences, computer sciences, engineering sciences, environmental sciences and earth sciences.

European Journal of Social Sciences (EJSS)® [ISSN 2516-8525 (Print)|ISSN 2516-8533 (online)] aims to report original academic research of significance in the area of social sciences to academic community through proper evaluation of the results or findings by the peers. This covers all areas of social sciences including but not limited to anthropology, archaeology, behavioural sciences, criminology, cultural studies, demography, developmental studies, economics, education, gender studies, geography, gerontology, history, international studies, linguistics, media studies, philosophy, political sciences, psychology, public administration, rural and urban studies, social work, sociology and sustainability studies.