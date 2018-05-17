PDF Reducer Cloud Edition New Product Release

PDF Reducer Cloud Edition combines the functionalities of PDF Reducer Pro Edition (which is now renamed PDF Reducer On-Premises Edition) with the innovative technology of PassportPDF™, to provide an even more performant PDF compression software.

With PDF Reducer Cloud, no system resources are used client-side. Everything is managed server-side and secured with the latest and most sophisticated technologies.

PDF Reducer Cloud features include:

– Specific technology with better compression rates than the on-premises version

– Fonts optimization

– Mac and Linux version (coming soon)

– Open source code available on GitHuB: https://github.com/orpalis/pdfreducercloud

– Better MRC engine

– No licensing hassle

Learn more about PDF Reducer Cloud on the PDF Reducer Comparison Matrix page: http://pdfreducer.orpalis.com/comparison-matrix/

The download package is available on the PDF Reducer website: http://pdfreducer.orpalis.com/ To activate the software, a free account will be created on PassportPDF: https://www.passportpdf.com/en/account/register

PassportPDF™ is a modern cloud infrastructure offering freemium micro-services dedicated to addressing document management challenges of professional and general public users.

PDF Reducer Cloud Edition is distributed as a freemium version: http://pdfreducer.orpalis.com/pricing/

Premium plans will be coming soon.

About ORPALIS

ORPALIS is specialized in automating large-scale document-based processes, providing document imaging and document-management toolkits as well as software tools for the general public. ORPALIS is creator, developer, and owner of the comprehensive document imaging toolkit series released under the brand “GdPicture”, now a worldwide known and respected leader in the imaging technologies industry. More than 13,000 developers based in over 70 countries have included GdPicture components in their applications. In 2011 ORPALIS releases PaperScan, marking the beginning of a new line of products meant for end-users. PDF Reducer is launched in 2013. In 2015 a most powerful universal HTML5 viewer and document management kit called DocuVieware is made available to the public. The same year, a software tool for converting scanned documents to the searchable PDF/OCR format, the ORPALIS PDF OCR, is launched. In 2016 DocuVieware Lite Free HTML5 Document Viewer is released.

www.orpalis.com / www.gdpicture.com / www.docuvieware.com

Contact Information

http://www.pdfreducer.orpalis.com/contact/