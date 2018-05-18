Furniture Store Announces Fantastic Sale And Great May Giveaway

A furniture store is offering fantastic deals on their products this month. Throughout May, Lock Stock and Barrel Furniture are pleased to announce that they will be slashing the RRPs by 10% on their Mahogany Bookcase Range. As well as this they will be running a special giveaway competition that customers can enter to win a fantastic prize.

The store’s Mahogany Bookcase range includes different types of furniture pieces, varying in both size and style. Meticulously crafted and beautifully designed, the company believes that the bookcases could complete any home or property. The bookcases included in the sale range in prices between £139 and £535 so they are sure to fit a variety of different budgets.

Lock Stock and Barrel Furniture believe that with the different shapes, sizes and designs available there really is a bookcase for everyone in this sale. The sale includes all the Mahogany bookcases the company sells, so they hope their customers will check out the full range before the sale ends.

The business is thrilled to be able to offer their customers the chance to get a stunning new piece of furniture at an excellent value. All the bookcases are handcrafted from solid mahogany wood, sourced from the best sustainable plantations.

As well as the May Mahogany Bookcase sale, the store is delighted to offer their customers the chance to win a stunning piece of furniture for free. One lucky customer will win a beautiful Mahogany Bookcase that is handmade and polished to perfection. The bookcase has two adjustable shelves and will be delivered to the winner fully assembled.

Lock Stock and Barrel Furniture is providing a number of different ways for customers to enter the giveaway competition. All eager customers need to do is visit one of the businesses social media pages or their Mahogany Bookcases page on the business website.

The giveaway contest ends on the 28th May 2018, and the winner will be chosen at random on the 29th. The company’s social media will be updated with the announcement, so the business is encouraging contestants to keep checking their social feeds.

Located in the town of Ledbury in the county of Herefordshire, Lock Stock, and Barrel Furniture is a family-owned company that has seen a great level of success, with excellent reviews from past customers. As well as bookcases, the business sells a variety of other furniture including, beds, bedside tables, and wardrobes. The owners take pride in selling only the best, highest quality furniture and delivering an excellent level of customer service to clients all over the country. The May sale and giveaway are just two examples of how the business is always looking for new ways to go the extra mile for their customers.

More information about the sale and the giveaway can be found on the business website. Alternatively, the company can be contacted directly using the information provided below.

Ruth Whitakker

Lock Stock and Barrel Furniture

Unit 3,

Lower Road Trading Estate,

Ledbury,

HR8 2DJ

01531 633 333

enquiries@lsbfurniture.co.uk

https://www.lockstockandbarrel-uk.com/