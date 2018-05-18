Global Exhibition on Services 15th May -18th may 2018

The Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC), India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has organized the 4th edition of the Global Exhibition on Services (GES) from 15 – 18 May 2018 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai. The objective of the Global Exhibition is to enhance trade services between India and the rest of the world.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Minister Suresh Prabhu arrive at the inauguration of the Global Exhibition on Services-2018 and the launch of 12 Champion Sectors in Services, in Mumbai on May 15, 2018.

The first edition of GES 2015 was inaugurated by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The subsequent editions were inaugurated by then President of India in 2016 and 2017. GES 2017 was a huge success with participation from over 573 companies from 71 countries (including India) and more than 5000 structured meetings.

Ministry of Shipping is showcasing Sagarmala project, the ambitious port development programme in the country which is all set to change the performance by optimizing Indian ports with modernization. 95% of exchange by volume is through maritime route and there is a continuous need to build up India’s ports and trade infrastructure to quicken the development in manufacturing industry while taking forward the Make in India initiative.

As a part of Sagarmala programme, more activities have been identified towards Port Modernization, New Port Development, Port Network Improvement, Port-Connected Industrialization and Coastal Community Improvement. Out of these, some concentration ventures will be completed by 2019.