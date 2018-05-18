Near Field Communication Market : Key Trends and Forecast Research Report 2018 to 2024

Study on Near Field Communication Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Near Field Communication Market by product (auxiliary products, non- auxiliary products), device (peer-to-peer, card emulation, reader emulation), application (monitoring healthcare system),end use (automotive, banking & finance, consumer electronics) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Near Field Communication over the period of 2018 to 2024.According to report the global near field communication market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.2% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2024.

Market Insights

Near field communication, technology is mainly used in smartphones, laptops, and tablets for short range of data exchange (up to 10cm or less). The requirement of faster access to data across various industries is the major factors driving the growth of the market. Additionally, need for efficiency and reliability is also driving the adoption of near field communication market. However, security of data, increasing penetration of smartphones, contactless payments, high costs of installations, and security concerns are the factors restraining the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing adoption of online payment is the factor providing major growth opportunities for the key players in the near field communication market.

Segments Covered

The report on global near field communication market covers segments such as product, device, application and end user. The product segments include auxiliary products, non- auxiliary products and NFC software. On the basis of device the global near field communication market is categorized into peer-to-peer, card emulation and reader emulation. Furthermore, on the basis of application the near field communication market is segmented as mobile/contactless payment, monitoring healthcare system, user authentication & access control and other. On the basis of end user the near field communication market is segmented as automotive, banking & finance, retail, medical & healthcare, transportation, consumer electronics and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016 – 2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018 – 2024.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global near field communication market such as, Identiv Group, Inc, DeviceFidelity, Inc, Mediatek Inc, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Apple Inc, Inside Secure, NXP Semiconductors N.V, Broadcom Corporation, Gemalto NV, and Infineon Technologies AG.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global near field communication market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of near field communication market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018 to 2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the near field communication market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the near field communication market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Near Field Communication Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the global Near Field Communication Market

4. Global Near Field Communication Market by Product 2018 – 2024

4.1 NFC Software

4.1.1 NFC Tags

4.1.2 NFC Readers

4.1.3 NFC Chips

4.2 Auxiliary Products

4.2.1 NFC Micro SD Cards

4.2.2 NFC SIM /UICC Cards

4.2.3 NFC Covers

4.2.4 NFC Software

5. Global Near Field Communication Market by Device 2018 – 2024

5.1 Peer-To-Peer

5.2 Card Emulation

5.3 Reader Emulation

6. Global Near Field Communication Market by Application 2018 – 2024

6.1 Mobile/Contactless Payment

6.2 Monitoring Healthcare System

6.3 User Authentication & Access Control

6.4 Other

7. Global Near Field Communication Market by End User 2018 – 2024

7.1 Automotive

7.2 Banking & Finance

7.3 Retail

7.4 Medical & Healthcare

7.5 Transportation

7.6 Consumer Electronics

7.7 Others

8. Global Near Field Communication Market by Regions 2018 – 2024

8.1 North America

8.1.1 North America Near Field Communication Market by Product

8.1.2 North America Near Field Communication Market by Device

8.1.3 North America Near Field Communication Market by Application

8.1.4 North America Near Field Communication Market by End User

8.1.5 North America Near Field Communication Market by Country

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Europe Near Field Communication Market by Product

8.2.2 Europe Near Field Communication Market by Device

8.2.3 Europe Near Field Communication Market by Application

8.2.4 Europe Near Field Communication Market by End User

8.2.5 Europe Near Field Communication Market by Country

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Near Field Communication Market by Product

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Near Field Communication Market by Device

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Near Field Communication Market by Application

8.3.4 Asia-Pacific Near Field Communication Market by End User

8.3.5 Asia-Pacific Near Field Communication Market by Country

8.4 RoW

8.4.1 RoW Near Field Communication Market by Product

8.4.2 RoW Near Field Communication Market by Device

8.4.3 RoW Near Field Communication Market by Application

8.4.4 RoW Near Field Communication Market by End User

8.4.5 RoW Near Field Communication Market by Sub-region

9. Companies Covered

9.1 Identiv Group, Inc

9.2 DeviceFidelity, Inc

9.3 Mediatek Inc

9.4 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

9.5 Apple Inc

9.6 Inside Secure

9.7 NXP Semiconductors N.V

9.8 Broadcom Corporation

9.9 Gemalto NV

9.10 Infineon Technologies AG

