India and Indonesia to promote bilateral cooperation in maritime & infrastructure sector

Taking ahead the bilateral relations between India & Republic of Indonesia, Shri Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Shipping, Road Transport & Highways and Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation met General (Retd.) Luhut Binser Pandjaitan, Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs of Indonesia, in New Delhi yesterday.

Ahead of the visit of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to Jakarta in May 2018, General (Retd.) Pandjaitan, who is on a 2-day visit to India met Shri Gadkari to discuss bilateral cooperation in the maritime sector between the two countries. The bilateral talks covered a wide range of topics including river rejuvenation, wastewater treatment, generating revenue streams from waste, enhancing shipping linkages between the two countries, developing ports and airports, training on light house technology and development of navigational aids.

Developing a cruise tourism circuit between Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Indonesia and thus implementing Govt of India’s vision to put India on the global cruise market both for ocean & river cruises under its Sagarmala programme was highlighted. Cooperation for developing alternative fuels such as natural gas and methanol for ships also featured in the talks.