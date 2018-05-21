Vehicle Anti-Theft Systems Market Research Report 2018

Vehicle Anti-Theft Systems Market 2018 research report expands global Vehicle Anti-Theft Systems Market Analysis with historical data, forecast data, Key Players, Regional, Upcoming Opportunity, and Competitive analysis with forecast to 2022. This research report includes comprehensive information on Global Vehicle Anti-Theft Systems Market Information by product (Immobilizer, Steering lock, Central locking, alarm), by technology (GPS, GSM, RTLS, Face detection system, automotive biometric technology) by vehicle type (Passenger car, Commercial vehicle).

Major Players in Vehicle Anti-Theft Systems Market studied for this report are Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Tokai Rika, Ltd., Lear Corporation, Johnson Electric, Delphi Automotive LLP, ZF-TRW, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and VOXX International Corp.

Global Vehicle Anti-Theft Systems Market Highlights:

There are various trends evolved in the anti-theft vehicle system which are implemented using Global Positioning System (GPS) and Global System for Mobile Communication (GSM). This system are smart enough to locate the vehicle if it has stolen. There are various developments taken place in the anti-theft system which includes operation of ARM 7 microcontroller, GSM and GPS module simultaneously with an accelerometer and temperature sensor, hybrid GPS-GSM localization of vehicles Tracking System, security system based on RFID, GPS and GSM, and among others. All the above models are effective in terms of vehicle security is concerned.

An anti-theft system is used in the vehicles to prevent an unauthorized access to the vehicles. Anti-theft systems have evolved from the invention of lock and key to the introduction of biometric technology. The technology driven automotive industry is based on the biometric and other software based system in order to prevent the vehicle from theft. Anti-theft devices adds security to vehicles and may also lower vehicle insurance rates. It also provides advanced protection like stolen vehicle tracking, microprocessors with digital signal processing, ultrasonic sensors, rechargeable batteries, and closed tool chain for configuration and simulation. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of Vehicle Anti-Theft is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to demonstrate a stunning growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the estimated period (2017 – 2022).

Regional Analysis:

Vehicle Anti-Theft market is application driven, and systems are gaining popularity across the end user and technologies like such as GPS, RTLS, and Automotive Biometric Technology which is referred as one of the major driving factors for market. Asia pacific is estimated to account for the largest share, in terms of value, of the Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market. This can be mainly attributed to the rising vehicle production and the increasing installation of safety features in passenger cars, commercial vehicles.

Asia Pacific is followed by North America and Europe. Increasing installation of safety features and rising vehicle production and the presence of manufacturers such as Ford Motor Company, General Motors, and Fiat in the region are driving the market of vehicle anti-theft. Additionally, high demand from customers and high purchasing power has upped demand for vehicles and boosted the market for anti-theft vehicle systems.

This study provides an overview of the global Vehicle Anti-Theft Systems industry, tracking market segments across the categorized four geographic regions. The report provides a six-year forecast for the market size in terms of value for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the world. The scope of the study segments the global Vehicle Anti-Theft Systems market based on type, and fuel.

The report for Global Vehicle Anti-Theft Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Major Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain Of Global Vehicle Anti-Theft Market

5 Industry Overview Of Global Vehicle Anti-Theft Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

5.5 Impact Analysis

6 Market Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Growth Trends

6.3 Impact Analysis

7. Global Vehicle Anti-Theft Market By Region

8. Global Vehicle Anti-Theft Market By Product

9. Global Vehicle Anti-Theft Market By Technology

10. Global Vehicle Anti-Theft Market By Vehicle Type

Continued…

