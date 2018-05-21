Wireline Services Market Analysis with Focus on Opportunities, Development Strategy | Industry Analysis Forecast 2018 – 2023.

Pune, India, May, 2018/MRFR Press Release/- Market Research Future uses a unique research methodology which is a strong blend of secondary and in-depth primary research. Extensive primary interviews with key market players, stakeholders, market observers and experts are carried out to collect necessary data and information pertaining to various segments and across key regions.

Market Highlights: –

Global wireline services market is segmented on the basis of application, type, well type, location and region. Based on application, the market is further segmented into completion, intervention and logging. Amongst these segments, completion segment holds the largest share due to improved efficiency of wireline services over conventional well completion tools. On the basis of type, market is classified as electric lines and slicklines. E-lines or electric lines segment has major market share in the wireline system market due to the distinction in application in well logging purposes as they are regarded as appropriate for reservoir understanding and field development activity. Based on well type, the market is categorized into open-hole wells and cased wells. The cased well type segment holds major share of the wireline service market owing to a higher number of mature wells, wherein wireline services are implemented.

Key Players: –

The key players of global wireline services market are GE Oil and Gas (U.S.), Weatherford International (U.S.), Schlumberger (U.S.), Superior Energy Services (U.S.), Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (U.S.), C&J Energy Services Ltd. (U.S.), and National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (U.S.). Halliburton (U.S.), Basic Energy Services, Inc. (U.S.), Expro International Group Holding Ltd. (UK), Wireline Engineering Ltd. (UK), Oilserv (UAE), and SGS (Switzerland) are among others.

Segments:

To generate a detailed understanding of the wire line services market the report has been segmented on the basis of

Application – completion, intervention and logging.

Type – E- lines and slicklines.

Well type – cased wells and open wells.

Location – offshore and onshore.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers

The development of offshore oil platforms, coupled with the geographical expansion of oil industry is the critical driver of the market. The development of shale oil reserves in Latin America, U.S. Canada and others nations is critical commercial driver of the market. The growing energy demands of the world due to industrialization, population growth and others are demand led drivers of the global wireline services market.

Technological advancements such as the development of fiber optic sensing technology, acoustic, nuclear and correlation measurements technologies and development of advanced analytics is driving the market. Optical fiber technology is fast replacing traditional wireline copper infrastructure due to advantages such as higher bandwidth, ability to transmit huge quantities of data over long distances, cheaper than copper wires and low noise and interference.

Regional Analysis:

Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions are anticipated to be the fastest growing market owing to growing economic clout and industrialization. Malaysia, Australia, and Indonesia are key markets in the Asia-Pacific region with a large opportunity due to discoveries of oil in the South China Sea. Other Asian countries providing opportunities are Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and others.

South and Central America, are another lucrative markets owing to discovery and development of a number of mature onshore and offshore projects. Brazil, Venezuela and Mexico are expected to be the largest markets in the Latin America and South America regions, while Argentina provides a large opportunity due to discovery of shale gas. Liberalization of the Mexican oil & gas industry is expected to provide an impetus while the worsening economic and political conditions in Venezuela are critical threats to the market.

