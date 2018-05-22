34 Colleges More Besides NLUs to Accept CLAT 2018 Scores for Admission

Delhi – 22 May 2018 (Press Release) – Those who want to make the career in the field of Law must appear for CLAT. Common Law Admission Test is the national level entrance exam, for which around 50000 candidates apply. A general perception is that through CLAT, admission is granted in NLUs but there are 34 more colleges which accept the score of the examination.

These institutes have signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CLAT office and use the scores for admission.

To assist law aspirants, AglaSem presents the complete list of institutes which accept the CLAT score. Candidates can go through this list and choose their institute accordingly.

Institutes other than NLUs which will accept CLAT 2018 score are:

1. Alliance University, Bangalore

2. Amity University, Uttar Pradesh

3. Asian Law College, Noida

4. K.N. Modi University, Rajasthan

5. Faculty of Law, Marwadi University, Rajkot

6. Geeta Institute of Law, Panipat

7. Gitam School of Law, Visakhapatnam

8. Harlal School of Law, Greater Noida

9. ICFAI University, Tripura

10. IIMT University, Meerut

11. Indore Institute of Law, Indore

12. Institute of Law, Nirma University, Ahmedabad

13. Institute of Legal Studies and Research, GLA University, Mathura

14. ISBR Law College, Bangalore

15. Jims Engineering Management Technical Campus (JEMTEC) School of Law, Greater Noida

16. Kalinga University, Faculty of Law, Naya Raipur

17. Law College Dehradun, Uttaranchal University

18. Lloyd Law College, Greater Noida

19. Maharishi University of Information Technology, Delhi NCR

20. Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phoole University, MJRP Academy of Law, Jaipur

21. Mewar Law Institute, Ghaziabad

22. NIMT Vidhi Evam Kanoon Sansthan (NIMT Institute of Method and Law), Greater Noida

23. Raffles University, Neemrana, Rajasthan

24. Renaissance Law College, Indore

25. Reva University, Bangalore

26. RNB Global University, Bikaner

27. Sandip University, Nashik

28. Shree Guru Gobind Singh Tricentenary (SGT) University, Gurugram

29. Siddhartha Law College, Dehradun

30. SRM University, Haryana

31. The NorthCap University, Gurgaon

32. Unitedworld School of Law, Karnavati University, Gandhinagar

33. Vivekananda Global University, Jaipur

34. Xavier University, Bhubaneswar

Every year, one NLU conducts the exam and next year the responsibility for organizing the exam is shifted to another NLU. In total, 19 NLUs accept the score of the examination but NLU Delhi conducts AILET for admission. It is a separate entrance examination, the score of which is only accepted by NLU Delhi for B.A., LL.B. and LL.M. admission.

National Law Universities that accept CLAT score are:

1. NLSIU Bangalore

2. NALSAR Hyderabad

3. NLIU Bhopal

4. WBNUJS Kolkata

5. NLU Jodhpur

6. HNLU Raipur

7. GNLU Gandhinagar

8. RMLNLU Lucknow

9. CNLU Patna

10. RGNUL Punjab

11. NUALS Kochi

12. NLUO Odisha

13. NUSRL Ranchi

14. NLUJA Assam

15. DSNLU Visakhapatnam

16. TNNLS Tiruchirappalli

17. MNLU Mumbai

18. MNLU Nagpur

19. MNLU Aurangabad

CLAT which is also the most competitive one. National Law Universities (NLUs) conduct the exam for UG Law admission in 3 and 5-year L.L.B courses. This year, CLAT 2018 held on May 13, 2018, in around 65 centers across India. It is estimated that more than 40000 candidates appeared for the exam. The exam held in online mode. The exam duration was of 2 hours, in which candidates had to solve multiple choice questions.

Those candidates who qualify CLAT get admission in more than 2400 UG and 624 PG courses. The result of CLAT will be announced by May 31, 2018, and after it, the counselling will begin.

