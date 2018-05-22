Indoor Lighting Management Market 2018 Analysis, Opportunities and Growth, Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

Indoor lighting management can be defined as an essential part of home or any indoor space that enhance the total ambience of the room. In indoor lighting, light fixtures is the important part of interior design.

The major drivers fueling the market of indoor lighting management market includes, high disposable income of people, changing lifestyle and availability of low cost light emitting diode for indoor space is driving the market. The study indicates, dynamic benefits of LED luminaries that includes high intensity of brightness, high energy efficiency, low radiated heat, high reliability, negligible UV rays and long life span is one of the significant factors driving market growth. According to the study, the decreasing price of LED components is boosting the indoor lighting management market growth.

The indoor lighting management market can be segmented on the basis of product, type and application. By types the indoor lighting management consists of ambient lighting, task lighting and accent lighting. Accent lighting enable users by automatically adjusting to the day and night light source. It enhance users interior space by can extending the useable space of their property during the darker hours and help set the mood of the property they want, and offers users with certain choice features.

The Indoor Lighting Management Market is expected to grow at approximately USD 17 Billion by 2023, at 19% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players:

Crompton Greaves (India)

General Electric (U.S.)

Gstar Technology Co. Ltd. (China)

Havells Sylvania (U.K.)

Osram Licht AG (Germany)

Osram Sylvania (U.S.)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Shenzhen MR LED (China)

Thorn Lighting (U.K.)

Ushio Lighting Technologies (Japan)

Segments:

Indoor lighting management market is segmented on the basis of product, range and application.

Indoor Lighting Management Market by Product:

Recessed

Suspended

Surface Mounted

Wall Mounted

Free Standing

Downlights

Projectors

Multiple Lighting Systems

Others

Indoor Lighting Management Market by Type:

Ambient Lighting

Task Lighting

Accent Lighting

Indoor Lighting Management Market by Space Type:

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Office

Indoor Lighting Management Market by Application:

Ceiling lights

Wall lights

Picture lights

Table lamps

Floor lamps

Bathroom lights

Kitchen lights

Commercial lights

Others

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of indoor lighting management market is being studied for region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading player in the indoor lighting management market owing to high disposable income of people and demand for ambient lighting is boosting the market in the region. Rapid infrastructure activities across different industries has driven the market of indoor lighting management market in Asia-Pacific region. This growth is mainly attributed to the rising demand for ambient lighting paired with stringent energy efficiency regulation.

Study Objectives of Indoor Lighting Management Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the indoor lighting management market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the indoor lighting management market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of product, type, space type and application.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the indoor lighting management market.

