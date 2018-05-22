Light-Changing Packaging Inks Market to Incur Rapid Extension During 2016-2026

Light-changing packaging inks are manufactured with chromatic technologies, which is a type of photochromic inks. Light-changing packaging inks change when exposed to sunlight and are suitable for food & beverage. These packaging Inks are a line of products which are used on film, paper, and pressure sensitive labels on foods & beverages, and many other products. Light-changing packaging inks are first ever packaging inks in the packaging market to combine rapid change when exposed to sunlight, a full range of colors, durable photochromic performance, and are color-fastness when hit by UV rays. The leading groups of color-changing inks are photochromic, which react to deviations in exposure to UV light, and thermochromic, which change color in response to temperature variations. Both of color-changing inks are highly preferable in Light-changing packaging inks market for various industry such as food & beverages, cosmetics, healthcare, and others.

Light-Changing Packaging Inks Market: Market Dynamics

The major factors which are driving the growth of light-changing packaging ink market are growing packaging ink market, flexible packaging and narrow web and labels market. Moreover, increasing disposable income and growing usage of light-changing packaging inks in food & beverage industry are boosting the demand for light-changing packaging Inks in a market. Also, light-changing packaging inks remain to be a growth factor for ink and printers manufacturers, with particularly strong opportunities in low migration inks for flexible packaging, food packaging, energy narrow and curing label and the web.

The overall light-changing packaging ink markets are expanding globally, as flexible packaging markets with pouches, bags and with surface and lamination designs are growing at faster pace. Currently, with the packaging industry growing rapidly, brand owners are looking for new advanced technologies which can differentiate their products in the competitive market. Light-changing packaging ink manufacturers are introducing new differentiated and more attractive packaging products for the industry. On the other hand, the major factors which are restraining the growth of light-changing packaging ink market are high operating cost and decline in ink manufacture industry.

Light-Changing Packaging Inks Market: Regional Outlook

By geography, the light-changing packaging inks market is segmented into five regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. The light-changing packaging inks market is expected to register significant CAGR during the forecast period. North America is experiencing a rapid increase in the production capacity of light changing ink packaging market, as photochromic inks manufacturers are growing in the region. The Europe light-changing packaging inks market is projected to register healthy growth as flexible packaging market is growing.

Also, the inclination of consumers toward new color changing technology for food & beverages products is driving the growth of light-changing packaging inks market in Europe. Moreover, Asia-pacific accounted for significant market share in the light-changing packaging inks, as inks and printing market in the region is growing with rising demand for light-changing inks in food & beverages industry. The demand for the light-changing packaging inks is comparatively high in US and Canada due to increasing due to rising disposable income and growing flexible packaging industry.

Light-Changing Packaging Inks Market: Key players

Some of the few player’s global light-changing packaging inks are CTI, Videojet Technologies, Inc., Sun Chemical Group, and many others. The top leading players of light-changing packaging inks market are focusing on demand of light-changing packaging inks in food & beverage industry and are offering advanced technologies for packaging.