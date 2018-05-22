New hip replacement procedure brings full mobility to patients

Advancements in the medical field have largely succeeded in providing relief to patients on many counts. However, the recipients of hip replacement surgery have not been enjoying life due to restricted activity and the inherent risk of dislocation of the artificial hip joint. That is now passé. A much better alternative to the existing techniques has arrived. The Australian expert, Dr. Jonathan Young and Dr. Sanjay Agarwala, Chief of Surgery, Head – Orthopaedics and Traumatology, P.D. Hinduja National Hospital & Medical Research Centre (Hinduja Hospital) will be performing a hip replacement surgery using this latest technique on Wednesday, 10th August 2005.

Dr. Sanjay Agarwala said, “DUROM” is an advanced and effective total hip replacement operation for treating diseased hip joints. Much superior to the conventional hip replacement operation, in this there is minimal bone removal surgery with metal-on-metal replacement components, and allows faster recovery of patients and provides greater mobility, unlike conventional operation. In short, the quality of life of the patient increases substantially after this surgery.” Only the surfaces that are affected by the disease are resurfaced and not the entire hip which results in bone stock preservation making it an ideal option for younger patients who outlive their first arthroplasty operation and often require a second surgery.

Explaining the revolutionary surgery’s procedure and advantages Dr. Agarwala said, “The metal-on-metal total hip prostheses have been introduced as an alternative bearing system to metal on polyethylene. The metal-on-metal total hip joints have bearing surfaces and usually have ball components with larger diameter. The advantage of such large diameter construction is that such total hip joint has lower risk of dislocation.”

Further explaining the benefits, Dr. Agarwala added, “As against the conventional hip replacement surgery, this surgery is suitable for young and active patients also. One of the major advantages of this advanced surgery is that it is especially suitable for Indian conditions, like the sitting cross legged, squatting, or even using the Indian W.C. Also, the activity of the patient is not restricted after surgery, as there is hardly any risk of dislocation. It is safe for patients to indulge in full sporting activities such as Judo and Squash without risking dislocation.”

With an overall 99% success rate, the surgery has a longer implant life time, more than 10 years. This is especially due to the proprietary metal components used that have low wear rates.