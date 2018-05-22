Robert Miller Congratulates Future Lighting Solutions for Successful 2018 Light + Building

Montreal, Canada (webnewswire) May 22, 2018 – Future Lighting Solutions showcased the latest wireless connected lighting solutions and technologies from their exclusive partner, Magnum Energy Solutions, at the 2018 Light + Building trade fair in Frankfurt, Germany.

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated the Future Lighting Solutions team for successfully demonstrating how to future-proof a lighting control installation using a standalone solution without gateway comprised of a wireless switch and an in-fixture wireless sensor.

“This simple solution was able to scale to seamlessly connect to the Amazon AWS Cloud Platform, local server with mobile App, and BACnet building automation system, providing the simplicity, flexibility and scalability that end customers require,” said Patrick Durand, Worldwide Technical Director at Future Lighting Solutions. “FLS also showcased our BLE Mesh and Zhaga Book 18 compatible wireless solutions to demonstrate the diversity of options for both indoor and outdoor environments.”

Light + Building is the world’s leading trade fair for lighting and building services technology, where more than 2,700 exhibitors present their world firsts in the Frankfurt Exhibition Centre. Of over 210,000 visitors, almost half come from outside Germany. Amongst the major visitor groups are architects, interior architects, designers, planners and engineers, as well as representatives from the retail and wholesale sectors and from industry.

Future Lighting Solutions is a division of Future Electronics. Robert Miller founded Future Electronics in 1968, which ranks third in component sales worldwide and is the only component distributor with a globally integrated worldwide IT infrastructure.

For more information about Future Lighting Solutions, visit: www.FutureLightingSolutions.com

