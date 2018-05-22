Transparent Conductive Film for Display Market 2018: Global Analysis, Industry Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Growth Opportunities Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

The Transparent Conductive film for display is an electricity-conducting devices that is manufactured in photovoltaic and touch-screen modules, making it highly attuned to being used in a wide range of consumer electronics. This market is highly fragmented and complex in nature. There are numerous players creating a perfect competitive environment. The market is growing primarily due to rising demand for touch enabled devices as Transparent Conductive film for display Market is sorely needed for touch screens. The explosion of a display technology is reliant on a key component that is both transparent and able to conduct electrical charge.

The study indicates that the smartphone segment is expected to lead the transparent conductive films market as the material so unique that it has a high conductivity, which helps electronics conduct more electricity and become more powerful. Transparent Conductive film for display is commonly-used in transparent conductive film production technologies and is made of indium tin oxide. The LCD displays are at the forefront of the market. The increasing use of organic light-emitting diodes technology in lighting will consume significant quantities of transparent conductive films. OLED lighting has been a niche market with high manufacturing costs and expensive products. However, this OLED has significant adoption of the technology over the next few years.

The global Transparent Conductive film for display market is expected to grow at USD$ ~5.74 Billion by 2023, at ~8.8% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players:

Canatu Oy (Finland)

Cambrios Technologies Corporation (U.S.)

C3Nano (U.S.)

Gunze Ltd. (Japan)

Teijin Ltd (Japan)

Toyobo Co., Ltd (Japan)

TDK Corporation (Japan)

Dontech Inc. (U.S.)

Blue Nano Inc. (U.S.)

Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan)

Segments:

The global Transparent Conductive film for display system market has been segmented on the basis of Material, Device, end -users and region.

Transparent Conductive film for display system Market by Material:

Metal Mesh

Carbon Nanotubes

ITO on Glass

ITO on PET

Silver Nanowires

Others

Transparent Conductive film for display system Market by Device:

LCDs

Wearable Devices

Smartphones

Tablets

Notebooks

Others

Transparent Conductive film for display system Market by End-User:

Automotive and aerospace

Media and Entertainment

IT and Telecommunication

Government and defense

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Enterprise and Industrial Applications

Others

Transparent Conductive film for display system Market by Regions:

North America

Europe

APAC

Rest of the World

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Transparent Conductive film for display market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. APAC and North America are the major markets for Transparent Conductive film for display. North America accounted for the largest share of the Transparent Conductive Films Market in 2016, followed by Europe. While in APAC region, Japan is one of the major consumers of transparent conductive films for display. The increasing use of transparent conductive films for display in various applications such as smartphones and LCDs, and other electronic display units is driving the transparent conductive films for display market. Furthermore, the higher disposal income has led to rising preference of consumers for luxurious goods, which is anticipated to drive the demand for transparent conductive films.

