Irv Danesh Returns with Insider Look at the Life of a Doctor-in-Training

1888 Press Release – Doctor Brooklyn is a fictionalized account of the high-pressure training doctors endure, and the quest to find love in the face of losing lives.

MARBLEHEAD, Mass. – When Zach Maxwell, a newly minted M.D., gets overlooked by the prestigious hospitals, he takes a surgical residency in Brooklyn. In the 10th largest city in the U.S., knives and bullets fly nightly, as do booze and drugs, and Maxwell finds himself in what amounts to a field hospital in a war zone. Author Irv Danesh’s sophomore book Doctor Brooklyn give readers a first-hand look as he follows Maxwell on his journey from academia to the big leagues.

In Doctor Brooklyn, Danesh brings the walls and halls of the hospital to life for readers, from the dizzying demands of Maxwell’s Greek chief resident and vomit-inducing first steps in the OR to his growing confidence as each new case tests his knowledge, judgment and compassion. Despite the worst of conditions, Maxwell finds his resolve and searches for love. When he finally introduces a girlfriend to his parents, his mother tries her best to get in the way.

“My goal was to give readers a candid look at the life of a young doctor in training that’s not romanticized,” explained Danesh. “The blood and guts, paralyzing fear, and unsustainable hours are not just the stuff of movies. The demands are very real and, even though this book is fiction, it truly reflects what it takes to be the best doctor you can, and at what cost. Packed with action, drama and romance, I hope the book both entertains and enlightens.”

Danesh previously published Doctor Taco, a fictional account of the great American student exodus to Mexico in the 1970s. Doctor Brooklyn and Doctor Taco can be purchased online through SDP Publishing, Amazon, Barnes and Noble and other retailers. For more information about Danesh, visit www.doctorirvmed.com.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR ─ Dr. Irv Danesh has practiced in inner-city emergency departments for 35 years and served as Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine at the Tufts School of Medicine and as Associate Director of Emergency Medicine at the Lawrence General Hospital in Lawrence, Mass. He helped birth USA Network’s Royal Pains, first working as the show’s Medical Consultant and later as Co-Producer. Dr. Danesh can now be found at the freestanding E.R. in East Boston, working nights and dreaming of retirement. He resides in Marblehead, Mass.