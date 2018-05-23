Want Smaller Breasts?

While many women want to have larger breasts and go for breast augmentation, for many women who have overly large natural breasts, getting rid of the extra burden may be a major goal. Overly large breasts can take a toll on a woman’s physical and psychological health.

Fortunately, an experienced plastic surgeon can perform breast reduction surgery to remove excess skin, tissue, and fat and bring a woman’s breast size more in proportion with her overall body shape and size.

Why Breast Reduction?

Breasts that are too large can be a real burden. The excess weight can cause back and neck pain. Bra straps may dig into the skin as they try to support the breasts. Excessively large breasts can prevent you from participating in some forms of exercise. And the undue attention can make some women avoid social situations.

Candidates for Breast Reduction

Good candidates for breast reduction include women who –

• wants to improve appearance and self-confidence

• suffers from back or neck pain due to large breasts

• experiences bra straps digging into shoulders

• has to restrict physical activity due to breast size

Breast Reduction Procedure

The plastic surgeon can perform a surgery, known clinically as reduction mammaplasty to reduce the breasts. The procedure is done to remove excess skin, fat, and tissue from the breasts. This brings the breasts to a size more proportionate with your overall body and to eliminate the physical and mental issues caused due to large breasts.

An “anchor” incision is made. It circles the nipple-areolar complex, drops down vertically from the nipple to the crease at the bottom of the breast and then extends horizontally along the bottom of the breast. This incision is then used to remove excess breast tissue, fat and skin. If the nipples are very large, the size is reduced and then they are moved upward to match the smaller, higher breasts. If there is excessive fat tissue in the breasts, liposuction may be done too.

Breast Reduction Recovery

After the breast reduction procedure, the patient has to wear a surgical bra. This helps to reduce swelling and provides support to the breasts while they heal. Drains are likely at the base of both breasts. After the first week, the patient would need a support bra which is to be worn 24 hours a day for at least a month. Most patients can return to work in about a week and many are able to resume non-strenuous daily activities within a month. Strenuous exercise, such as aerobics or jogging, can only be taken up after about 6 weeks or more.

