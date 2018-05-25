Advanced Distribution Management Systems Market is estimated to reach USD 2,146 Million by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

The global advanced distribution management systems market is growing exponentially across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

In North America, the market for advanced distribution management systems is witnessing a huge demand due to the adoption of next generation of smart grids among industries as it ensures high-performance operational efficiency and increases in productivity.

Major Key Players:

Schneider Electric SE (France)

General Electric Company (U.S.)

ABB Group (Switzerland)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (Spain)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Advanced Control Systems (U.S.)

S&C Electric Company (U.S.)

Survalent Technology (Canada)

Open Systems International, Inc. (U.S.)

Industry News:

On March 08, 2016, Schneider Electric, a global specialist in energy management, and automation and Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corporation, a transmission and distribution utility, announced the deployment of advanced distribution management systems which includes a Distribution Management System (DMS) and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) component that allows to monitor potential issues, integrate distributed energy resources (DER), and analyze and optimize network operations.

The global Advanced Distribution Management Systems Market is estimated to reach USD 2,146 million by the end of the forecast period of 2023, at a CAGR of approximately ~19%.

Advanced Distribution Management Systems Market Segmentation:

The global advanced distribution management systems market is segmented on the basis of the components, deployment, application, verticals, and region. The component segment is sub-segmented as hardware, software, solutions, and services. The deployment segment is sub-segmented into the cloud and on-premise.

The application segment is sub-segmented into supervisory control & data acquisition system, fault location, isolation, and service restoration, volt/Var control function, and distribution network system. The verticals are segmented into energy and utilities, defense and government, manufacturing, transportation and logistics and others. Region-wise, the market is covered across regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information, including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of advanced distribution management systems market is done for North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world. North America holds the largest share of the market across the globe due to the emergence of smart grid projects in the U.S. requiring new technologies for grid management and optimization.

Whereas, Asia Pacific countries, including China, Japan, and India, are the emerging markets for advanced distribution management systems and the region is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the coming years.

Intended Audiences:

Advanced Distribution Management Systems companies

Advanced Distribution Management Systems providers

Computer graphics developers

System integrators and third-party vendors

Government bodies

Technology investors

Research institutes and organizations

Market research and consulting firms

End-users/enterprise-users

