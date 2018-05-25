Best Eye Center in Dubai

New Vision Eye Center is an eye clinic in Dubai, providing various services of eye care. They have a professional team who have a huge experience and thorough knowledge of their sphere simply some of the best optometrists and ophthalmologists in Dubai. The clinic is equipped with modern and advanced technologies, offering innovative ways of treatment different eye conditions. New Vision Eye Centre is known for its experience, credibility and what’s the most important honesty in patient care. It offers a comfortable and relaxing environment to make sure that patients feel stress-free and safe. They believe that relationship with customers matter the most when it comes to success, that’s why they establish lasting relationships with customers and make them feel like home.

New Vision Eye Center has various services to offer. They treat different eye diseases with the innovative technologies. 1) Cataract treatment – Surgery is the only way to treat Cataract

In later stages. At New Vision Eye Center they offer 5 different ways to treat cataract each of them performed by experts with the advanced technologies. The surgery takes about 15 minutes and the best result is guaranteed. New Vision Eye Center has cleared the cloudiness of the eyes for more than 1000 people. 2) Lasik Treatment – they also offer a complete range of Lasik treatment methods to solve different eye related problems like Myopia, Astigmatism, Hypermetropia and so on. Lasik treatment allows to throw glasses and contact lenses away as it gives permanent result. It is a painless, simple surgery after which the vision is corrected instantly. With New Vision Eye Center you can have Lasik in Dubai. 3) Keratoconus treatment- this clinic uses high-quality diagnostic equipment to reach your eye. They provide personal care and individualized services to each customer. Keratoconus is not a rare disease, it affects the vision of 1 person per out of 2000. If you are experiencing blurry vision and notice a bulge of cornea, visit New Vision Eye Center and let the experts bring perfect sight to your eyes. This clinic also offers refractive errors treatment in Dubai.

This clinic has some of the world known surgeons, who are specialized in treatment of different diseases. Modern technologies make the whole process of treatment easier and more effective. Customers feel safe in hands of the surgeons as they are trusted and recognized all over the world. The company was established in 1988 due to the experience and expertise of its founder Dr. Safwan Al Bayati and has become a top clinic in the UAE and the Middle East in general. They have been incorporating new techniques and technologies in the process of treatment and have been constantly developing since the company was founded. Nowadays New Vision Eye Center is a reliable clinic, setting high standards in the eye care.

If you have any eye related problems you should visit a doctor. But you need to make sure you visit a trustworthy clinic, offering high-quality services performed by a professional team. Make sure you put yourself in the hands of professionals and under the functional technologies which provide effective services. With the years of experience and strive to become a better company, New Vision Eye Center has treated eye related problems for thousands of people. They have become extremely popular and desired in Dubai, which tells a lot about the quality of services provided in this clinic. Advanced hospital environment, innovative technologies and ways of treatment, world-class surgeons is what New Vision Eye Center has to offer and all of this for a reasonable price.