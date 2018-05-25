GLOBAL PROTEIN INGREDIENTS MARKET RESEARCH REPORT – FORECAST TO 2022

Illinois, 24 May 2018(News)- Protein ingredients are large molecules which are formed from one or more chains of amino acids in a specific order. The order is determined by the base sequence of nucleotides in the genes that compose the protein. Protein ingredients are essential for structure, function, and regulation of body’s cells, tissue, and various organs. There are different types of protein ingredients which help to enhance the functionality of hormones, enzymes, and antibodies. Protein Ingredients Market contain a broad range of both plant and animal based protein in different forms.

Globally, plant proteins have witnessing less demand which is driving higher private investments by companies involved in the Protein Ingredients market to gain consumer attention and encourage buying. Companies who manufacture plant-based protein from North America and Europe are spending more on marketing activities to promote plant protein as animal protein are very popular among the consumer groups in those particular areas. Increase in the expenditure by companies involved in protein ingredients supply backed by growing awareness among consumers will continue to drive higher demand for protein ingredients.

Regional Analysis:

The global protein ingredients market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America & Europe are collectively accounting for 70% market proportion in the year of 2017. North America is projected to grow at a CAGR of about 5.22% and Europe at 2.02% for the period 2017-2022. Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow the most at a CAGR of about 5.66% for the period 2017-2022.

Segments:

Protein ingredients market has been segmented on the basis of feedstock which comprises of soy, wheat, pea, canola, whey, milk, casein, egg, beef, pork, and others. On the basis of form, protein ingredients market has been segmented into powder, bars, ready to drink, capsules & tablets, and others. Protein ingredients market has been segmented by application such as functional foods, sports nutrition, meat additives, confectionery & other Food Products, pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Players:

The leading market players in the global protein ingredients market primarily are Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. (U.S.), Solae (U.S.), Shandong Yuwang Industrial Co., Ltd (China), Shandong Sinoglory Health Food Co., Ltd (China), Gushen Biological Technology Group Co., Ltd (China), Solbar (Israel) and Nutripea (Canada)

Target Audience:

• Food & beverages manufacturers

• Protein ingredients manufacturers

• Raw material suppliers

• End users (food & beverages industry)

• Retailers and wholesalers

• E-commerce companies

• Traders, importers, and exporters

Key Findings:

• Whey & soy protein is estimated to account for the significant market share in the year of 2017. The trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period

• Among the application, Functional foods and sports nutrition currently dominate the market and will continue to be the major end-use markets for protein ingredients with projected share together of about 58.4% by 2022.

The reports also cover country-level analysis:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

• Asia – Pacific

o China

o Thailand

o India

o Australia

o Rest of APAC

