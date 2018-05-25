GLOBAL SMART PACKAGING MARKET RESEARCH REPORT – FORECAST TO 2022

Illinois, 24 May 2018(News)- Smart packaging refers to packaging systems that help extend shelf life, monitor freshness, display information on quality, improve safety, and improve convenience. These are used across foods, pharmaceuticals, and several other type of products. The market is majorly driven by the increased demand from food & beverage industry, growing demand from pharmaceutical industry and the increase in government policies regarding food safety. The Global Smart Packaging Market is expected to reach USD 46.74 Billion by 2022, growing at 5.16 % CAGR during the forecast period.

The Global Smart Packaging Market is segmented on the basis of technology, application and region. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented as active packaging, intelligent packaging and MAP. Intelligent packaging segment is expected to grow with the highest rate of 5.67% CAGR during the forecast period. Market categorization based on applications includes segments food & beverage, automotive, healthcare, personal care and others. Food and beverage Segment held the largest share with 6.23% CAGR within the market during the forecast period.

Study Objectives of Global Smart packaging Market:

• To provide insights about factors influencing and affecting the market growth.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments as well as sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their key countries

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on technology and application.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

Target Audience:

• Manufactures

• Raw materials suppliers

• Aftermarket suppliers

• Research institute & education institute

• Potential investors

• Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Regional Analysis of Global Smart packaging Market:

North America dominates the global smart packaging market with 42.80% of share in 2016, in terms of value. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.34% during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.93% during the forecast period and reach a market size of USD 9.15 billion by 2022.. Europe smart packaging market is expected to grow at a 4.71% CAGR during the forecast period.

The regional analysis also includes:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

