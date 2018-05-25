Hamilton Khaki Navy Pioneer Automatic H77745553 Men’s Watch: Highly Legible, Elegantly Smart

Those with a quick appreciation of quality and a general understanding about what makes a good value timepiece shall find the Hamilton Khaki Navy Pioneer Automatic H77745553 Men’s Watch overwhelming, enough to take a good decision instantly. As a classic watch, it has all the essentials; starting from a dependable automatic movement and sapphire crystal to a highly polished, gleaming stainless steel case. It goes well with suits and light formals alike, the kind you will wear to formal dinners and weddings.

The Hamilton Khaki Navy Pioneer Automatic H77745553 Men’s Watch carries plenty oomph and the case embodies the fact greatly. Nothing would be better than the clean dial fixed into it; both win the play in the level of finishing hardly found in other watches within the category. Especially the knurling along the side of the bezel, mounted on the polished case. The contrast highlights an area most watch guys overlook.

The cherry-on-top of the Hamilton Khaki Navy Pioneer Automatic H77745553 Men’s Watch is the screw-down crown; a well-sized piece adorned with the vintage Hamilton logo.

The lugs are integral to the case and show the early way of soldering wires to pocket watches and making them usable in the trench and they contribute to the uniqueness. The D-shaped lugs create a stellar profile and actually rest spring-bars without breaking the undivided look. The brand is good at handling little, inconsequential stuff.

Everything on the dial is clean and classy, refined to perfection and also the brand new, exclusive H-32 movement under it. It has a luxurious decoration but also visibly expresses an impressive technical advancement. Decorations include snail patterns, pearled finishes and sophisticated skeletonization of the rotor, the H-32 is based on the standard fare ETA 2895-2, a solid and easily serviceable/repairable 27-jewel automatic movement ticking at 28,800 vph, which means, the small seconds motion is incredibly smooth; there is less vibration and no perceivable ticking.

Final note:

The Hamilton Khaki Navy Pioneer Automatic H77745553 Men’s Watch showcases the care Hamilton Mens Watches puts into its designs. At 40mm across, it finds a versatile usage and qualifies for being a classic watch with a lot of dynamism thrown inside a formal demeanor.

Bottom line: The Khaki Navy Pioneer Automatic H77745553 Men’s Watch is smaller compared to quite a few others in its category, but this trait creates a lasting impression immediately. Its proportions are spot-on practical without flinching from the classic parameters; interesting details turn the Hamilton Khaki Navy Frogman Automatic Men’s Watch simply into a thing of beauty. It is one of Hamilton’s best designs, with close ties to the original Hamilton marine chronometers from the 1940s. Executed flawlessly, the Hamilton Khaki Navy Pioneer Automatic H77745553 Men’s Watch is unique despite a classic look.