SCADA Market 2018 Emerging Technologies, Recent Trends, Industry Growth, Size and Segments by Forecast to 2023

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) is a software application which is used for process control. In other words it is a control system which consists of components such as controller network interfaces, software communication equipments, and input/output. SCADA is a centralized system which monitors the entire area and allows operators to change the set point for flow and enable alarm in case of emergency conditions such as increase in temperature or change in the rate of flow.

SCADA systems are capable of communicating with adjacent technical equipment through network links such as profibus, RS-485 and others. Increase in technical developments has led to replacement of network links by Ethernet cables which can standardize communication protocols. SCADA systems are capable of providing remote access to monitoring systems with the help of internet by integrating with web technologies. This helps in monitoring controls in smart phones and tablets.

Assessment of new oil and gas fields and low operational cost of SCADA are the key factors leading to growth for global SCADA market. Increase in demand for reliable power distribution and transmission systems, remote monitoring techniques among various industries are the various factors that are fuelling the market growth. The high initial investments in installation and deployment is hindering the market growth.

Oil & gas plays a major role in global SCADA Market. SCADA helps in measuring key performance indicators such as daily production performance calculations for oil wells which helps in increasing the operational profitability. It also helps in collecting and analysing data from new oil plants which is helpful in performance point of view. The SCADA can be easily integrated with the existing platforms such as Microsoft .NET XML which results in saving cost and is easily spreadable across all domains.

Major Key Players:

SCADA are ABB (Sweden)

Rockwell Automation (U.S.)

Schneider Electric SE (France)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Emerson Electric (U.S.)

eLynx Technologies (U.S.)

Enbase Solutions (U.S.)

Globlx (U.S.)

Iconics (U.S.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

Regional Analysis:

Globally, Asia Pacific holds a major market share and is expected to grow at rapid rate through the forecast period. Adoption of industry automation across various industry verticals in the developing countries such as India and China are driving the market growth in the region. Attivo Networks, a global leader of cyber security solutions in Defense, is going to expand their foot print in the Asia Pacific region through Singtel Innov8, a venture capital funding organization based in Singapore. The company targets to increase their sales, marketing and expand their customer support operations for their products like SCADA, data centers and many more.

North America is expected to have the second largest market share in global SCADA market. Owing to the presence of major players in the region, being technically advanced region, and increasing demand from power sector, oil & gas and various other industries are driving the market in this region. Quorum Software, a global leader in software technology, has developed and upstream software for oil & gas industry which delivers modern energy workplace solutions.

Segmentation:

The global SCADA market is segmented on the basis of component, architecture, end-users, and region. On the basis of component, the segment is further classified into programmable logic controller (PLC), Remote Thermal Units (RTU), Human Machine Interface (HMI), communication systems, and many more. On the basis of deployment the segment is classified into on-cloud and on-premise.

On the basis of architecture the segment is further classified into hardware architecture, software architecture, and services architecture. The services in SCADA are network system protection, remote maintenance, building management system, and others. The SCADA market is deployed in many areas such as oil & gas, power, manufacturing, transport, chemicals, telecommunications and many more.

Key Findings:

Bedrock automation a global leader in scalable and industrial control systems, deployed an application which enables and users to have advantage over Bedrock SCADA platform which is obtained by combining SCADA developers, inductive automation, ICONICS, and TATSOFT.

Red Lion Controls, Inc., which delivers industrial automation, integrated their SCADA platform with RAM industrial routers and cellular RTUs which enhances Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

