Automobiles- Plan your trip in India with KTC Luxury Car Rental

New Delhi, India May 7, 2018 – A niche-based luxury car rental service provider in Delhi – KTC India Pvt. Ltd is ushering a new era of car rentals in India. With India becoming the global manufacturing hub; apart from already being a major player in the IT sector, the influx of foreigners into India is increasing by leaps and bounds. To facilitate better transportation into the depths of India, the KTC luxury car rental located in the power capital of South Asia & operating out of New Delhi, and also the industrial capital of the North, Noida & NCR, is inviting both leisure and business travellers to plan their trips to India with KTC’s exotic fleet of luxury car rental in Delhi.

KTC India is one of the oldest luxury car rental service providers in India having catered to Viceroys from England in the pre-independent India. Today, the leading car rental provider has an outstanding 220 vehicle fleet comprising mostly Mercedes Benz, BMW, Audi, Rolls Royce, Range Rover, and other imported sedans and SUVs.

Moreover, KTC India caters to a particular niche within the car rental sector. The company employs “highly specialised” chauffeurs who are fluent in foreign languages such as Arabic, German, Japanese, and Korean. Other popularly spoken domestic languages include Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Telugu, Marwari, and Gujarati.

With such customised service, KTC India is taking the lead even when compared to newer taxi companies. KTC India’s current presence in major hotspots of India also makes it prominent. Operating out of Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Raipur, the firm is more than ever capable to providing luxury car rental services to any client who wishes to travel and experience the uniqueness of India without the hassles typically associated with overseas travelling.

“Each luxury car is driven by a highly trained and professional chauffeur. This allows tourists to enjoy everything that India has to offer,” said the company spokesperson. He added, “Mostly, tourist spots in the central India are worth the visit like Rishikesh, Corbett National Park, Manali, all located around the national capital are everybody’s favourite. Besides, the southern state of Kerala is known for its glorious rural charm and scenic beauty and the stunning architectures of temples in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu remain on every tourist’s travel list.” The luxury car bookings take a massive jump on the weekends with vehicles booked over a month in advance.

About KTC India:

With a long-standing history of offering car rental services in India, KTC India is uniquely capable of providing high-end luxury car rentals all over the country. Their professionals and great customer satisfaction spanning across the Indian borders is what makes them survive a tough competition.