PET Containers Market Global Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2018 – 2028

PET Containers Market: Significance

PET containers are one of the economical packaging solutions for packaging of carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, edible oil, and other personal care & household products among its counterparts. Burgeoning consumption of the ready-to-consume products has propelled the demand for PET containers in the market. The key technologies used for the manufacturing of PET containers are stretch blow molding and injection blow molding.

PET Containers Market: Evolution

PET containers were first introduced in the market during the 1960s. Initially, PET containers were costly, and were single use containers only. However, PET containers market gained traction due to subsequent knowledge regarding their features and benefits over their counterparts such as glass and metal containers. Costs swiftly dropped as the containers became widely used which led the PET containers market to grow at a fast pace, and now became the most preferred choice of packaging manufacturers. PET containers are widely adopted for packaging of several products such as beverages, chemical & petrochemicals, pharmaceutical, household & personal care products etc.

PET Containers Market – Dynamics

Drivers:

The reason for high preference for PET containers is due to the several benefits offered by them, which includes features such as light weight, recyclable, sustainable etc. Consumer preference is towards cost-effective packaging solutions along with convenient and environmental friendly products.

Trends:

Massive shift in preference from glass containers to PET containers

In May 2010, Marks & Spencer made a large scale transition from glass to PET bottles for packaging of wine to meet consumer demands without affecting the environment.

SunPat peanut butter, switched its butter packaging to PET packaging. Premium packaging manufacturers are also switching from glass packaging to PET packaging.

Restraints:

Despite the positive outlook, there are some factors that might hamper the growth of PET containers market. Widespread environmental concerns over the use of plastic bottles has slightly impacted the demand for PET bottles in most of the countries. Plastics take too much time to breakdown and do not biodegrade in landfills easily. Further, containers that contain hazardous materials might cause pollution if are not disposed of, properly.

PET Containers Market – Segmentation

The global market for PET containers is segmented on the basis of container type, technology type, and end-use.

On the basis of container type, the PET containers market is segmented as:

Bottles

Jars

Pails

Crates

Clamshells

Trays, Bowls & Cups

Other containers

PET bottles are used for packaging of food and beverage products. Bottles are expected to account for highest market share in the PET containers market due to wide use in food and beverage packaging.

On the basis of technology type, the PET containers market is segmented as:

Stretch Blow Molding

Injection Molding

Extrusion Blow Molding

Thermoforming

Other technology

The PET containers are manufactured using the aforementioned technologies. Manufacturers use different technologies according to the end use applications. Stretch blow molding, injection molding, and extrusion blow molding technologies are mostly used for the manufacturing of PET bottles. PET bottles are manufactured on a bottle blowing machines with preforms as a raw material in the process. While preforms are manufactured through the injection molding technology offered by leading international companies such as Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd., thermoforming technology is used to manufacture trays, clamshells etc.

On the basis of end use industry, the PET containers market is segmented as:

Food

Beverages Bottled Water Carbonated Drinks Ready-To-Drink Sports Drinks Alcoholic Drinks

Home care and Personal care

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Electrical & Electronics

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Other end use industry

The PET bottles are mostly used in beverage packaging due to several features such as no harm to the content, convenient, and content visibility.

PET Containers Market – Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global market for PET containers is divided into seven key regions – North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Japan.

