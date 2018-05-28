GLOBAL INSTANT NOODLES MARKET RESEARCH REPORT – FORECAST TO 2023

Illinois, 28 May 2018(News)- Instant noodles are made from wheat flour, starch, water, salt or (an alkaline salt mixture of sodium carbonate, potassium carbonate, and sodium phosphate), and other texture & flavour enhancer of noodles. Other flours are sometimes mixed with wheat flour to make fortified instant noodles; for example, buckwheat flour is added at 10-40% of wheat flour in the production of buckwheat noodles. The popular noodles include instant Chinese noodles, instant Japanese noodles, and instant European style noodles, which vary in the basic ingredients used to make the noodles.

Instant noodles have become one of the world’s most popular food items owing to its versatility and convenience. This product is one of the first ready-to-eat foods launched widely in the global food industry and now it has successfully become an important part of modern lifestyle. The present day instant noodles symbolizes convenience, quality and health. Instant noodles market has undergone many innovations in recent years which have led to the introduction of multiple flavors of the product in the market suiting to local preferences. With widespread acceptance of the product, instant noodle has become a daily product in majority of the nations across the globe. Demand for the product is driven by convenience, low cost and product variety. However heath concerns related to consumption of instant noodles on a regular basis does pose challenge to its demand. So, the manufacturers focused on R&D, so as to come up with nutritional product line of this ready to eat food. The major trends observed in the Global Instant Noodles Market are product innovation; focus on nutritional value of product and instant marketing of instant noodles.

Key Players:

• The leading market players in the global instant noodles market primarily are Nestle SA (Switzerland)

• Ajinomoto Co.

• Inc. (Japan)

• The Unilever Group (Pot Noodles) (U.K.)

• Campbell Soup Company (U.S.)

• Nissin Foods Co.

• Ltd (Hong Kong)

• Capital Foods Limited (India)

• ITC Limited (India).

Study Objectives of instant noodles Market Forecast to 2023:

• Detailed analysis for individual micro and macro markets for instant noodles

• To estimate market size by Packaging, Broth, Source and Region

• To understand the supply and demand dynamics of instant noodles

• Company profiling of major players & competitive positioning for the instant noodles market

• Value chain analysis and supply chain analysis of instant noodles

• Analysis of historical market trends, and technologies, and current government regulatory requirements related to instant noodles market

Target Audience:

• Instant noodles manufacturers

• Food Service industries

• Retailers and wholesalers

• Traders, importers and exporters

Key Findings:

• The emergence of instant noodles has added a new dimension to consumers’ meals; noodles are being consumed not just by kids (who are the core target audience) as an evening snack or a ‘tiffin’ meal but by consumers across all age groups, as an eating option beyond the ‘mundane’ ones. While it continues to be a home snack, it is also increasingly being consumed at workplace, colleges, etc. Geographically too, the appetite for instant noodles is growing with players now eyeing the semi-urban and rural markets. The category’s penetration is low in India (~20-25%), thus presenting a lucrative opportunity for growth.

• Players present in the space are innovating and adding value to establish a unique brand proposition in the consumers’ mind.

Regional and Country Analysis of instant noodles market development and demand Forecast to 2023 Market:

As per the MRFR analysis, global instant noodles market has witnessed significant growth in recent years and Volume is projected to reach 133.14 Billion packs, and will grow at a CAGR of 5% by 2023. However, global instant noodles market value will grow at a CAGR of 5.18%. APAC dominates the market and accounted value of 49.35 Billion packs in 2017, however Volume is estimated to reach 66.17 Billion packs by 2023 and will grow at a CAGR of 5.02 % CAGR. Moreover, Europe is projected to grow at a highest CAGR of 5.59 %, Volume will reach 66.17 Billion packs.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

