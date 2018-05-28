How you can nurture your mind by reading daily

“A reader lives a thousand lives before he dies, said Jojen. The man who never reads lives only once.”

― George R.R. Martin, A Dance with Dragons

“Never trust anyone who has not brought a book with them.”

― Lemony Snicket, Horseradish

“It is what you read when you don’t have to that determines what you will be when you can’t help it.”

― Oscar Wilde

“Books are the quietest and most constant of friends; they are the most accessible and wisest of counselors, and the most patient of teachers.”

― Charles William Eliot

Do you brush your teeth everyday? Why? Positively assuming that you are saying a ‘yes’, you do so becauseyou care for your teeth. I am pretty sure you will further agree that seeing yourself with healthy gums is much better than otherwise. Let me ask you another question: Do you drink water everyday? Again, I am assuming you are saying a ‘yes’, even if it is the bare minimum because you need that much to survive. Connect the same reasoning to your mind. Why should you read daily? Your mind needs daily nurturing as well. If you don’t, it will become like how your teeth would if you didn’t brush them for even a week-Stinking and Rotting.

That’s what happens to most of us who either, sadly, have never read anything interesting, or those of us who very rarely read. I know many folks who pick up a good book, but some pages down doze off, and then never get back to it. If you can’t imagine doing something as harsh as not brushing your teeth, then please don’t do that to your mind either. The mind is the brain child of greatness. This is where all the world’s ideas have come out of. Imagine, all that you are and can be resides in that master chip. If you don’t perform a daily scan, as per say, it will auto-download viruses, and slowly, but surely corrupt your system causing a shut down.

“The mind is the brain child of greatness. ”

Reading is one of the most important daily habits you ought to instill in your schedule besides daily journaling and exercise. These are your daily treats to a fulfilling life which add immense value and enhance your productivity levels. Remember, ‘Daily Motivation Matters.’

Get more such interesting reads on www.motivationaldiaries.com or subscribe here!

https://www.youtube.com/ashishjaniani

Ashish Janiani

Founder of Motivational Diaries.