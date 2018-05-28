Search For A Middle School With Killeen Independent School District

Killeen, TX/2018: Schooling of a child has a major impact on their future. It lays the foundation stone for success in future. Keeping the needs of students in mind, Killeen Independent School District aims at providing excellent educational opportunities to students.

KISD is the 27th largest school district in Texas. It has been serving the residents of Killeen, Harker Heights, Nolanville, and Fort Hood for the past 130 years. Their primary aim is to provide high quality education to students, helping them attain their maximum potential and be successful in life.

This fast growing school district is your best bet if you are searching for a middle school as it provides some of the best facilities and curriculum to prepare a student to be a future leader. The staff is committed towards encouraging positive interactions on a daily basis, helping students develop meaningful relationships with one another. The district emphasizes on collaboration with parents at every step.

Why Killeen Independent School District?

Provides a variety of academic, athletic, fine arts and many more curricular and extra-curricular activities. This helps the students develop their intellectual, physical, social and emotional faculties.

Hosts a globally focused IB program. Students are trained for content area exams, made to participate in Creativity, Action, and Service (CAS) component, and encouraged to write extended essays that shall open pathways to prominent universities globally.

Prepares students to work and compete at a global level. Students are offered opportunities such as Dual Credit, Pre-Advanced Placement, and Advanced Placement. They are encouraged to work with colleges and earn college credits while in school. This opens up a plethora of higher education opportunities after school.

Comprises of a Career Centre which helps students avail 15 popular career clusters with advanced resources and technology to help them develop skills as per present day standards.

There are special programs for gifted and talented, migrant and bilingual students.

The district is associated with the Boys and Girls Club of Central Texas, the Armed Services YMCA, and the Army Youth Program to offer after-school enrichment activities to students. A fine arts program inclusive of visual arts, choir, theater and orchestra is also offered. Students interested in athletics also have a wide range of sports to choose from.

For more information, feel free to call at (254) 336-0000 or pay us a visit at 200 N WS Young Dr Killeen, TX 76543-4025. You can also log on to https://killeenisd.org/