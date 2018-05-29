Adhesives Equipment Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2017-2023

Study on Adhesives Equipment Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Adhesives Equipment Market by application (building & construction, disposable hygiene products, lamination, paper & packaging, transportation, woodworking), product type (guns, adhesive pumping systems, adhesive controllers, cold glue applicators, industrial hot melt) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Adhesives Equipment over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the Global Adhesives Equipment Market which includes company profiling of 3M Company, Valco Melton, GracoInc, Henkel, Dymax Corporation, ITW Dynatec, Adhesive Dispensing Limited, Nordson Corporation, Robatech, and Ashland Inc. According to the report the Adhesives Equipment Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global adhesives equipment market covers segments such as application and product type. The application segments include building & construction, disposable hygiene products, lamination, paper & packaging, transportation, woodworking and others. On the basis of product type the global adhesives equipment market is categorized into adhesive application guns, adhesive pumping systems, adhesive controllers, cold glue applicators, industrial hot melt and pneumatic adhesive applicators.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global adhesives equipment market such as, 3M Company, Valco Melton, GracoInc, Henkel, Dymax Corporation, ITW Dynatec, Adhesive Dispensing Limited, Nordson Corporation, Robatech, and Ashland Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global adhesives equipment market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of adhesives equipment market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the adhesives equipment market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the adhesives equipment market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Adhesives Equipment Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Adhesives Equipment Market

4. Global Adhesives Equipment Market by Application 2017 – 2023

4.1 Building & Construction

4.2 Disposable Hygiene Products

4.3 Lamination

4.4 Paper & Packaging

4.5 Transportation

4.6 Woodworking

4.7 Others

5. Global Adhesives Equipment Market by Product Type 2017 – 2023

5.1 Adhesive Application Guns

5.2 Adhesive Pumping Systems

5.3 Adhesive Controllers

5.4 Cold Glue Applicators

5.5 Industrial Hot Melt

5.6 Pneumatic Adhesive Applicators

6. Global Adhesives Equipment Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Adhesives Equipment Market by Application

6.1.2 North America Adhesives Equipment Market by Product Type

6.1.3 North America Adhesives Equipment Market by Country

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Europe Adhesives Equipment Market by Application

6.2.2 Europe Adhesives Equipment Market by Product Type

6.2.3 Europe Adhesives Equipment Market by Country

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.1 Asia-Pacific Adhesives Equipment Market by Application

6.3.2 Asia-Pacific Adhesives Equipment Market by Product Type

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific Adhesives Equipment Market by Country

6.4 RoW

6.4.1 RoW Adhesives Equipment Market by Application

6.4.2 RoW Adhesives Equipment Market by Product Type

6.4.3 RoW Adhesives Equipment Market by Sub-Region

7. Companies Covered

7.1 3M Company

7.2 Valco Melton

7.3 Graco Inc

7.4 Henkel

7.5 Dymax Corporation

7.6 ITW Dynatec

7.7 Adhesive Dispensing Limited

7.8 Nordson Corporation

7.9 Robatech

7.10 Ashland Inc

