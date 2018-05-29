Airport Biometrics Market: Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2018

Market Highlights:

The term ‘biometric’ is derived from the Greek words “bios”, which means life, and “metron”, which means measure. In a broader sense, biometrics can be defined as the measurement of body characteristics, or in other words, biological statistics. Criminal prosecution, forensics and police records have used pictures, body height and finger prints for a long time; however, the invention of automated technologies to measure and evaluate physical or behavioral characteristics of living organisms has given the word a second meaning. The term “biometric technologies” refers to automated methods of recognizing a person based on physiological or behavioral characteristics.

Although the modern biometric technology is a recent phenomenon, it has increasingly influenced the security industry markets. Since the 11 September 2001 attacks on U.S. by the Islamic terrorist group al-Qaeda, public security concerns have grown constantly, and the increase in international terrorism is evidenced by growing numbers of threats and attacks across the world. To prevent and fight terrorism, governments and authorities are seeking to issue more secure identification documents, protect airports and monitor public places; and biometric technologies have a significant role to play in this.

According to MRFR, The Airport Biometrics Market is estimated to witness a CAGR of more than 12% during the forecast period 2018-2023

The rising concerns over internal and external security are expected to drive the airport biometrics market over the forecast period; though, the high cost of biometrics may be a. Technological developments, such as multimodal biometrics technology, will provide new growth opportunities for the airport biometrics market over the forecast period.

Airport kiosk evolution is encouraging the passenger to choose self-service for minimizing the cycle time at airport. SITA’s check-in kiosks were first introduced by Air Alaska to improve the experience of passengers by reducing queuing, and to test the advantage for self-service. Few years later, the first common use self-service kiosks were put into service at Toronto Pearson International Airport. At present, thousands of kiosks provide services in airports across the world. Los Angeles Airport is trialing an advanced biometric self-boarding solution by Vision-Box to clear travelers flying out of the U.S. in an interface which requires lesser human intervention, and is quicker and more secure at the same time. The new passenger flow solution allows travelers to board their aircraft in just a few seconds simply by looking into a high-resolution face capture system at the flow-control gateway. The system deployed by Vision-Box captures a live, high quality image of the traveler’s unique biometric facial traits, for U.S. Customs and airport Protection to match it against the passenger’s file containing the digital facial token captured during the initial immigration processing. After assuring the identity and eligibility of the passenger on that specific flight, the gateway opens and the traveler can swiftly board the aircraft. The project was developed in a partnership between LAX and Vision-Box, and was supported by U.S. Customs and airport Protection Agency under the umbrella of the U.S. Biometric Exit trial program. British Airways was the first airline to begin expediting boarding procedures using the new contactless technology.

The market is also catching on to the advancements in biometrics technology. I In Aruba for example, facial IDs are already in place for KLM passengers flying to Amsterdam; at LAX Airport in Los Angeles, Lufthansa recently gave passengers the choice of getting on the flight without showing a boarding pass, if passenger agreed to submit their biometric scans.

Regional Analysis

North America and Europe have made airport security extremely stringent and a priority for many governments. Fingerprint recognition solutions are the most preferred solutions for verification of passengers. The application of biometric solutions allows airport representatives to monitor passengers more efficiently, as the chances for errors are minimized. Besides, fingerprint recognition solutions also provide complete information about the passengers entering and departing the airport, and this data can be used to track terror suspects. As the governments around the world are looking to counter terrorist attacks, the demand for biometric solutions for adoption at airports will increase significantly over the next few years.