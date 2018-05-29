Gelatin Market expected to Reach USD 901.63 Million by the End of 2025

A research study titled, “Gelatin Market by source, function and application – global industry analysis and forecast to 2025”, published by crystal market research.

Market Highlights:

The Global Gelatin Market was worth USD 372.51 Million in the year 2016 and is foreseen to garner roughly USD 901.63 Million by 2025, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.32% during the forecast period. In 2015 the global gelatin market was worth 412.7 kilo tons. The growing application of gelatin in pharmaceutical applications and in food & beverage owing to its outstanding stabilizing features and binding characteristics are anticipated to have a significant influence on the growth of this market. Gelatin is retrieved from collagen which is collected from different sources of animals like cattle bones, bovine hides, pig skin and fish. This kind of collagen that is derived from animals assists in swallowing tablets and capsules conveniently. Gelatin is widely utilized as a gelling agent in a number of applications that include healthcare, food & beverage, personal care, nutraceuticals and photography. Growing requirement for convenient food items in developing countries like China, Middle East and India is anticipated to encourage the utilization of gelatin as a practical ingredient in confectionaries. Gelatin is extremely useful in the manufacturing of a variety of pharmaceuticals such as homeostatic sponges, wound dressings and blood volume substitutes.

Get sample pages of this report @

https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report-sample/FB06172

The Global Gelatin Market Is Segmented As Follows:

Gelatin Market Assessment and Forecast, By Source, 2016-2025:

Bovine Hides

Pig Skin

Bones

Other Sources

Gelatin Market Assessment and Forecast, By Function, 2016-2025:

Gelling Agent

Stabilizer

Thickener

Other Functions

Gelatin Market Assessment and Forecast, By Application, 2016-2025 ($Million):

Food

Meat & Poultry Product

Confectionery

Beverage

Desserts

Dairy

Other Food

Pharmaceutical

Other Applications

Gelatin Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million):

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

To Grab the Report with Table of Content, Please Visit: https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report/gelatin-market

Competitive Insights:

The major participants in the industry are GELITA, Rousselot, Weishardt, Nitta-Gelatin, PB Gelatins, Catalen, GELNEX, Sterling, Junca Gelatines, and Capsugel.

List of Tables:

Table 1.Gelatin Market, By Source ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 2.Bovine Hides Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 3.Pig Skin Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 4.Bones Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 5.Other Sources Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 6.Gelatin Market, By Function ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 7.Gelling Agent Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 8.Stabilizer Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 9.Thickener Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 10.Other Functions Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025

List of Figures:

Figure 1.Gelatin Market Share, By Source, 2016 & 2025 ($Million)

Figure 2.Gelatin Market, By Function, 2016 & 2025 ($Million)

Figure 3.Gelatin Market, By Application, 2016 & 2025 ($Million)

Figure 4.Gelatin Market, By Region, 2016, ($Million)

Figure 5.Tessenderlo Group: Net Revenues, 2014-2016 ($Million)

Figure 6.Tessenderlo Group: Net Revenue Share, By Segment, 2016

Figure 7.Tessenderlo Group: Net Revenue Share, By Geography, 2016

Figure 8.Nitta Gelatin Inc.: Net Revenues, 2014-2016 ($Million)

About Crystal Market Research:

Crystal offers one stop solution for market research, business intelligence, and consulting services to help clients make more informed decisions. It provides both syndicated as well as customized research studies for its customers spread across the globe. The company offers market intelligence reports across a broad range of industries including healthcare, chemicals & materials, technology, automotive, and energy.

Contact Us:

Judy S,

304 South Jones Blvd, Suite 1896,

Las Vegas NV 89107,

United States

Toll Free: +1-888-213-4282

Email: sales@crystalmarketresearch.com