New Comparison Site Aims To Revolutionise The Market For Customers

There’s a new comparison player on the cards, looking to reshape and remold the comparison market. Money Pug is a brand new company eager to provide customers with a better option when shopping for price comparisons and rates of different services. The company feels that the site comparison market has become complex and time consuming for clients searching for great deals and fantastic rates. With a fresh website and a clear goal for great customer service, Money Pug aims to change that.

The company provides comparisons on various services including financial offerings like mortgages, to mobile phone contracts, deals on credit cards, rates for energy suppliers and much more. The new site can even be used to find great deals on vacations.

Money pug is keen to put the control back in the hands of the buyer and make sure that they get exactly what they want using a service where the best rates are easy to find. They aim to make sure that customers are never paying more than they have to on whatever they are buying. Whether customers are looking for the best credit card deal or car insurance, Money Pug will help them make the right choice.

Most comparison sites make customers complete the work siphoning through countless providers to find the right deal. With Money Pug, this is no longer an issue. Instead, the business works to find the right deal for each customer, offering the greatest possibilities on the market for them. The site is keen to ensure that comparing costs and rates is quick, easy and completely painless, providing a better solution than their competition.

The new website for the company is designed to be simple with everything a customer needs right in front of them when they click on. Easy to navigate and quick Money Pug wants to make sure that finding the right deal takes customers nothing more than a few minutes.

Based in the UK, Money Pug has an expert team with knowledge of the main UK financial markets. The business is aware the finding the right deal can often mean reading through jargon and marketing terms. Their ultimate goal is to make things as straightforward as possible completing all the legwork for their clients and guarantee the needs of the customer are put first. The name of the brand is based on the idea that the named Pug is a feisty little beast that won’t rest until it’s found the right deal for each client.

Sweetening the deal for their customers, Money Pug is providing a fantastic incentive for new customers. Anyone taking out a new policy will be provided with an adorable pug plush. This is just one of the ways that Money Pug are keen to offer their customers more.

More information about Money Pug can be found on their website. Alternatively, the team can be contacted directly using the information below.

Lee Whitbread

MONEYPUG

Blackburn Mentor House,

Ainsworth St

BB1 6AY

01254 688100

customercare@moneypug.co.uk