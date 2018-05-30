Home Healthcare Market: Global Product Intelligence, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

Home Healthcare Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Home Healthcare Market by application (therapeutic, diagnostic, fitness, nutrition monitoring), type (home health monitoring products, home health services, home health solutions) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Home Healthcare Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Home Healthcare Market are Philips Healthcare, Almost Family Inc., Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Johnson & Johnson, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cardinal Health Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Omron Healthcare and McKesson Corporation.

Due to Increasing Acceptance of Home Healthcare as a Cost Effective Alternative Solution to Traditional Treatments and Growing Number of Workforce Related to these Services Increasing the Demand for Home Healthcare Services

Home healthcare is a wide range of medical solutions, products and services, which provide health monitoring, treatment and regular support to patients at home. Home healthcare is generally less expensive, more convenient and as effective as care you receive in a hospital or nursing home. Primary factors driving this market include rise in base of geriatric population, increasing number of patients with chronic diseases, growing awareness about home health among the population, growing demand for affordable healthcare treatments, pressure to reduce the healthcare treatments costs, technological innovations, and government support to promote home healthcare. In addition, increasing acceptance of home healthcare as a cost effective alternative solution to traditional treatments and growing number of workforce related to these services increasing the demand for home healthcare services. Moreover, the construction and maintenance of hospitals are capital intensive in nature and incur large investments in terms of capital and operational expenses. Therefore, healthcare providers strategically with the help of mergers and acquisitions are now entering the rapidly growing home healthcare market in an effort to exploit on the available prospects in this market.

North America is Leading Contributor to the Market and Is Expected to Retain Its Position during the Forecast Period

Geographically, North America is leading contributor to the market and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. Nonetheless, the market for Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a faster rate owing to increasing prevalence chronic diseases, growing awareness among the population, increasing adoption of new technologies, large number of new players entering into the market, improving healthcare infrastructure, rise in healthcare spending, and favorable government policies.

Segment Covered

The report on global home healthcare market covers segments such as, type, application and software. On the basis of type the global home healthcare market is categorized into home health monitoring products, home health services and home health solutions. On the basis of application the global home healthcare market is categorized into therapeutic, diagnostic, fitness and nutrition monitoring and other. On the basis of software the global home healthcare market is categorized into agency software, clinical management systems and hospice solutions.

U.S. Drives the Growth in the North America Region as it is the Largest Market in the Region

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015-2023.The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017-2023.

Major key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Home Healthcare Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Competitive Landscape in the Global Home Healthcare Market

4. Global Home Healthcare Market by Type

4.1. Home Health Monitoring Products

4.2. Home Health Services

4.3. Home Health Solutions

5. Global Home Healthcare Market by Application

5.1. Therapeutic

5.1.1. Home Respiratory Equipment

5.1.2. Insulin Delivery Device

5.1.3. Home IV Pumps

5.1.4. Home Dialysis Equipment

5.1.5. Other Therapeutic Equipment

5.2. Diagnostic

5.2.1. Diabetic Care Unit

5.2.2. BP Monitors

5.2.3. Multi Parameter Diagnostic Monitors

5.2.4. Home Pregnancy and Fertility Kits

5.2.5. Other Self-Monitoring Equipment

5.2.6. Apnea and Sleep Monitors

5.2.7. Holter Monitors

5.2.8. Heart Rate Maters

5.2.9. Other

5.3. Fitness and Nutrition Monitoring

5.4. Other

6. Global Home Healthcare Market by Software

6.1. Agency Software

6.2. Clinical Management Systems

6.3. Hospice Solutions

7. Global Home Healthcare Market by Region 2017-2023

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Home Healthcare Market by Type

7.1.2. North America Home Healthcare Market by Application

7.1.3. North America Home Healthcare Market by Software

7.1.4. North America Home Healthcare Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Home Healthcare Market by Type

7.2.2. Europe Home Healthcare Market by Application

7.2.3. Europe Home Healthcare Market by Software

7.2.4. Europe Home Healthcare Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Home Healthcare Market by Type

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Home Healthcare Market by Application

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Home Healthcare Market by Software

7.3.4. Asia-Pacific Home Healthcare Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Home Healthcare Market by Type

7.4.2. RoW Home Healthcare Market by Application

7.4.3. RoW Home Healthcare Market by Software

7.4.4. RoW Home Healthcare Market by Sub-region

8. Company Covered

8.1. Philips Healthcare

8.2. Almost Family Inc.

8.3. Abbott Laboratories

8.4. B. Braun Melsungen Ag

8.5. Johnson & Johnson

8.6. Becton, Dickinson And Company

8.7. Cardinal Health Inc.

8.8. Fresenius Se & Co. Kgaa

8.9. Omron Healthcare

8.10. Mckesson Corporation

