The Michael Kors Mini Track Slim Quartz Diamond Accent MK3549 Women’s Watch is given an unusual, pale Sable colour way, making several pieces fly off the shelves within almost no time. The Michael Kors Mini Track Slim Quartz Diamond Accent MK3549 Women’s Watch oozes of confidence being one of the best-selling MK watches on the high streets. It consistently brings out the best of an outfit.

The Michael Kors Mini Track Slim Quartz Diamond Accent MK3549 Women’s Watch has an olden faithful vibe to it, which comes from the glitters around the periphery of the dial. It makes the Michael Kors Mini Track Slim Quartz Diamond Accent MK3549 Women’s Watch go with jeans and shirts as much as your mauve suit. It’s a boyfriend-sized, rose gold plated, steel chunk that’s both reliable and good looking.

No giddy, neither guilty feeling are associated with the price, making the Michael Kors Mini Track Slim Quartz Diamond Accent MK3549 Women’s Watch ideal as birthday presents, Christmas gifts or as an anniversary presentation. Quite simply, it goes everywhere.

The Michael Kors Mini Track Slim Quartz Diamond Accent MK3549 Women’s Watch has been the subject of stylistic experimentations, incorporating masculine styles amongst feminine features.

The shimmering, pearl-like finish resembling a mix between pewter, mauve and chocolate brown both on the dial and the case balances out the diamond accent glitters, bringing enough bling into the nightclub and staying almost dormant under broad daylight. They form an unusual shade, embracing the hints of a holiday-tan. You’ll appreciate this subtle tone against your skin, when it shows its true, pleasant colour.

The Michael Kors Mini Track Slim Quartz Diamond Accent MK3549 Women’s Watch has a statement-making 33mm case, paired with a rose gold-tone, polished and fine brushed bracelet. It adds a nice, assuring heft to the watch, toeing the line between sophistication and sporting. If you wear bomber jackets and jeans, the Michael Kors Watches will be a good choice.

However, it’s not something to be your gym gear. It will make through the hardship unaffected, but it won’t give you the vital, physiological info. Instead, it is achingly street-ready; its chunky, boyfriend-style is never shy of slipping under coat sleeves when required.

Bottom line: The Runway is a perennial favorite, so it goes without saying that the Michael Kors Cinthia Diamond Quartz Accent Women’s Watch will be pretty much iconic on its own merits. It just gets a slim update for the holiday times and you can’t help but fall in love with its unpretentious sleekness. Its overall design reads modern; enough to go with arms full of jewelry at the party as much as to go as a standout piece on its own when you’re headed to work.