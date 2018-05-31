DDR5: The Next Cloud Computing Memory Standard

Keysight Technologies and FuturePlus Systems announced today the pending availability of DDR5 DIMM Interposers for the UDIMM, SODIMM, RDIMM and LRDIMM JEDEC standards.

Bedford, NH, May 31, 2018 — Keysight Technologies and FuturePlus Systems announced today the pending availability of DDR5 DIMM Interposers for the UDIMM, SODIMM, RDIMM and LRDIMM JEDEC standards. “We have been able to provide early adopters the tools they need for the evaluation and debugging of the DDR standards since DDR1. DDR5 will be no different.” Stated Barbara Aichinger, Vice President of New Business Development.

In order for engineers to ensure that their memory busses are working correctly they need tools to capture very fast low power signals and analyze them for correct operation. Keysight Technologies and FuturePlus Systems have established themselves as the leader in this area working together for over 25 years on high speed validation and debug tools for the computer industry.

The challenge is to probe and capture the memory signals while the memory is installed in its target system running any software. This type of validation ensures that the memory subsystem will perform as intended in the end users environment like a server in a data center or an embedded memory chip in a cell phone. This is in contrast to the parametric testing of a memory chip or memory controller on a fixture, in a controlled environment lab, that is important but does not provide any insight into how both the memory controller and the memory chip will inter- operate ‘in the wild’.

The only logic analyzer fast enough, on the market today, for the high speed DDR5 signals is the U4164A from Keysight Technologies. Keysight has invested heavily in logic analysis while its competitors have dropped their high speed logic analyzer products. Only the U4164A will be able to capture the entire high speed DDR5 memory bus.

For more information on the U4164A Logic Analyzer visit the Keysight Technologies web site. For information on the

FuturePlus Systems line of DDR5 validation tools visit the FuturePlus Systems web site.

About Keysight Technologies:

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is the world’s leading electronic measurement company, transforming today’s measurement experience through innovation in wireless, modular, and software solutions. With its HP and Agilent legacy, Keysight delivers solutions in wireless communications, aerospace and defense and semiconductor markets with world-class platforms, software and consistent measurement science. The company’s

9,500 employees serve customers in more than 100 countries. http://www.keysight.com/

About FuturePlus Systems:

FuturePlus Systems has been a Strategic Solutions Partner to Keysight Technologies and its predecessors Agilent Technologies and Hewlett-Packard for over 25 years. The two companies enjoy a close business relationship that involves engineering, marketing and sales. FuturePlus® products are available through Keysight Technologies and available directly from FuturePlus Systems and its international distributors. http://www.futureplus.com/

